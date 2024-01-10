Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan sends birthday wishes with adorable video, calls him 'Father Ocean'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's relationship was once seen as a fairytale romance in Bollywood. The couple married in December 2000, and everyone admired their relationship and compatibility. However, after 14 years of marriage, the couple startled fans by announcing their split in December 2013. They were officially divorced in November 2014. Despite their breakup, Hrithik and Sussanne have a cordial relationship, frequently gathering for family functions and co-parenting their two kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane's birthday post

Sussane took to Instagram today to celebrate Hrithik's 50th birthday, posting a montage of the actor and their sons. She captioned it, "Happy Happiest Birthday, Rye. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the quantity of wisdom, love, and commitment you provide to Ray and Ridz. I wish you even more success, the best love story, and all the blessings to make all of your dreams come true. God bless you boundless. P.S. 50 looks more like 30 on you!!"

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba's post

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad also took to Instagram to drop a post for him.

On January 10, 2024, Hrithik Roshan turned 50 years old.