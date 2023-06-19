Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

On Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted a brand new picture of himself without a shirt. Actress Saba Azad, his girlfriend and partner, couldn't help but react to the post.

One of the cutest couples in town is Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. They frequently share pictures of one another on social media and provide encouraging remarks. Additionally, the couple frequently attends events hand-in-hand. Fans have been talking about Hrithik's shirtless Instagram post from a few hours ago because of the actor's girlfriend Saba Azad's remark.

Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram in which he is only wearing a cap and a pair of black trousers. The actor demonstrated his back muscles while posing with his back to the camera. Hrithik captioned the image that he shared, "Back Day (smile face with horns emoji)." In response to his post, Saba Azad commented with emojis for muscles, fire, and a black heart.

WHAT DID FANS SAY? Fans started melting over the actor's physique as soon as he released his shirtless photo. One of the comments read, "Monday motivation." A second person said, "a pure motivation." A admirer questioned, "How can someone be sexy at this level?" Another Hrithik fan added, "This man in this age is freaking inspirational." Another person said, "Keep going sir and be the best version of yourself." In the comments sections, many followers complimented him and referred to him as "Greek God," and others used fire emojis.

THE AFFAIR: After going on a dinner date in February of last year, the couple became popular, and this is when relationship rumours first surfaced. Following that, Saba went to a family reunion gathering for Hrithik. The couple most recently went to the wedding of producers Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi.

WORK FRONT: In the meantime, Hrithik Roshan will co-star in the movie Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie's theatrical debut is set for January 25, 2024. Additionally, he is working on War 2, which will include Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Songs of Paradise with Soni Razdan will feature his girlfriend Saba Azad.