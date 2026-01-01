Netflix's period drama 'House of Guinness', created by Stephen Knight, has been greenlit for a second season. Production will start in early 2027. The first season followed the famed Irish brewing family's heirs in the 1860s after their father's death.

'House of Guinness,' Netflix's period drama based on the famed Irish brewing family, has been renewed for the second season, reported Variety.

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According to the outlet, a second season of the show, created by Stephen Knight, has now been greenlit by the streamer, with production due to kick off in early 2027.

About House of Guinness Season 1

Set in 1860s Ireland, the first season of "House of Guinness" centred on the power-hungry heirs of the beer dynasty following the death of their patriarch, brewing mogul Sir Benjamin Guinness, as they sought to take over and expand the alcoholic empire he built.

Awash in toxic sibling rivalry and violent political turmoil, the show -- produced by the Banijay-owned Kudos -- was instantly likened to a frothy-topped "Succession"-meets-"Peaky Blinders" after it launched in September 2025.

Ensemble Cast

The ensemble cast was led by Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn and Fionn O'Shea as the main Guinness family, plus James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Jack Gleeson, Seamus O'Hara, Michael McElhatton, David Wilmot, Dervla Kirwan, Danielle Galligan and Ann Skelly.

Critical and Audience Reception

According to Variety, the 8-part first season of "House of Guinness" largely proved to be a hit with critics in the U.K. and U.S., who lauded the show as a stylish, gritty and entertaining romp down the cobbled streets of 19th century Dublin (mostly shot in Liverpool and Manchester). It launched with an 89% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it fell foul of many in Ireland, who criticised its historical inaccuracies (it billed itself as fiction inspired by a true story) and portrayal of the country's post-famine politics and the anti-colonial revolutionaries of the time.

Future of the Series

With the first season ending on a major cliffhanger involving one of the key characters, many fans had been expecting a second season to be given the go-ahead. Speaking to the Irish Mirror shortly after the show's release, Knight said he was planning to give the series a "Peaky Blinders"-style expansion. "We are going to do season two and three and four ... we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s," he said, as quoted by Variety.

However, given that Knight is currently busy finishing the script for the next James Bond film, it's unknown how involved he's going to be with "House of Guinness" season two. (ANI)