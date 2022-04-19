Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thor: Love and Thunder teaser out: Marvel reveals Natalie Portman’s look in Chris Hemsworth film

    The first teaser of Chris Hemsworth's much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder was dropped by the makers. The film is set to release worldwide on July 8.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    The highly anticipated first teaser of Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was finally released by the makers on Monday on social media. The official teaser shows how Thor has left behind his aggressive side and prefers peace over it. Backed by Gun N’ Roses’ superhit song 'Sweet Child O' Mine', the minute-long teaser opens with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) trying to get back in shape after he put on a few pounds before the event of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

    The official teaser was shared by Chris Hemsworth on his social media accounts, captioning the past as: "Here's the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!! (sic)"

    Take a look at his post and the teaser here:

    This latest film of the  Marvel Cinematic Universe will also feature Chris Pratt’s 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as the Star-Lord makes an appearance in a goofy bit. It also gives a small glimpse of Valkyrie who has been shown as the new king of Asgard.

    However, the biggest moment of the teaser for all the Thor fans came towards the end of it. The teaser ends at the most gripping part wherein the makers have given a glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, introducing her as the Mighty Thor.

    The fun teaser of this upcoming Marvel movie has set a Taika Waititi style tone for the film, as the director makes a comeback with ‘Love and Thunder’ after directing the popular 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

    Meanwhile, prior to the release of the first official teaser, the makers of the film released a poster to share the date on which the film will be hitting the theatres. The poster revealed that the much-awaited film of Chris Hemsworth will be released in cinemas on July 8.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
