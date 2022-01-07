  • Facebook
    Thor: Love and Thunder promo art shows how Natalie Portman's Thor version may look like; take a look

    Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how Natalie Portman’s Thor version would look likes and guess an artwork has answered just that.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 8:31 PM IST
    Image: Natalie Portman/Instagram

    One of the most-awaited films of the year 2022 is Chris Hemsworth’s superhero film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, slated for a July release. The film also features actor Natalie Portman. Fans have eagerly been waiting to see Natalie Portman’s look of female Thor version. And looks like their prayers have been partially answered.

    An artwork has given a glimpse of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s female Thor version in the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will look like. A fan page shared the artwork on social media. The artwork is an illustration of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ and Natalie Portman’s female Thor version. Directed by Taiki Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder is one superhero film that is highly anticipated for this year. It will be for the first time that a female thor will be introduced in the history of cinema history, thus increasing the anticipation among people for the release of the film.

    Unlike the look of Thor in ‘Thor: Ragnarok and ‘Avenger: Infinity War’ where Chris Hemsworth was seen in black, the artwork shows him dressed in blue. In this artwork, Chris Hemsworth is seen carrying the Stormbreaker, the axe he had in Avengers: Infinity War.

    On the other side of Chris Hemsworth, is Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster’s Lady Thor. The female version of Thor is seen dressed in traditional black and red colours along with a winged battle helmet. Not just that, Natalie’s character is also seen holding Thir’s hammer, Mjolnir, in her hand.

    Check out the artwork here:

    Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the theatres on July 08. According to the director, the film is a loose spin-off of Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comic book. In this, the lady Thor, Jane Foster, transforms into the ‘God of Thunder’. Other than Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the film also features Chris Patt, Tessa Thompson, Jamie Alexander, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 8:31 PM IST
