BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

Machine Gull Kelly, in a recent interview, revealed the boy band's name he wants to paly at his wedding.

Ever since Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox under the Banayan tree, fans have eagerly been waiting to see them say ‘I Do’ to each other. It was last month in January when the two announced their engagement on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly was asked which band he would want to invite to play at his wedding. Machine Gun Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker said that he had heard a lot of songs of NSYNC, a boy band. At the same time, he said that he also heard quite a few songs of K-pop all boy band, BTS.

Machine Gun Kelly further informed that he had in fact met the seven boys of BTS at the Billboards Award, adding that the boy band was “stoked” to meet him. "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come," Kelly told Daily Mail in an interview.

The American rapper also spoke at length about his lady love, Megan Fox and the new baby they adopted (we’re talking about their baby cat, Whiskey). The couple, who started dating in the year 2020, had first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Machine Gun Kelly got a custom-made ring for Megan Fox for their engagement. The diamond and emerald studded ring is priced at around $300,000 to $400,000.

The two stones, diamond and emerald, that Megan Fox’s ring is studded with, are the birthstones of the couple – emerald is of Megan and diamond is of Machine Gun Kelly. The custom-made ring has been designed by jeweller Stephen Webster. As for BTS, it’s youngest member Jungkook, recently graduated from Global Cyber Security. He was also awarded with the President’s Award.

