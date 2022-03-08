Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    Machine Gull Kelly, in a recent interview, revealed the boy band's name he wants to paly at his wedding.

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Ever since Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox under the Banayan tree, fans have eagerly been waiting to see them say ‘I Do’ to each other. It was last month in January when the two announced their engagement on their respective social media accounts.

    Recently, Machine Gun Kelly was asked which band he would want to invite to play at his wedding. Machine Gun Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker said that he had heard a lot of songs of NSYNC, a boy band. At the same time, he said that he also heard quite a few songs of K-pop all boy band, BTS.

    Machine Gun Kelly further informed that he had in fact met the seven boys of BTS at the Billboards Award, adding that the boy band was “stoked” to meet him. "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come," Kelly told Daily Mail in an interview.

    ALSO READ: Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

    The American rapper also spoke at length about his lady love, Megan Fox and the new baby they adopted (we’re talking about their baby cat, Whiskey). The couple, who started dating in the year 2020, had first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

    Machine Gun Kelly got a custom-made ring for Megan Fox for their engagement. The diamond and emerald studded ring is priced at around $300,000 to $400,000.

    The two stones, diamond and emerald, that Megan Fox’s ring is studded with, are the birthstones of the couple – emerald is of Megan and diamond is of Machine Gun Kelly. The custom-made ring has been designed by jeweller Stephen Webster. As for BTS, it’s youngest member Jungkook, recently graduated from Global Cyber Security. He was also awarded with the President’s Award.

    ALSO READ: BTS: Jungkook gets President’s Award; completes graduation from Global Cyber University

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls

    Is Sonakshi Sinha's non-bailable warrant real or fake? Here's what actress has to say RCB

    Is Sonakshi Sinha's non-bailable warrant real or fake? Here's what actress has to say

    Sexual Assault case Setback for Dileep Kerala HC dumps actor s plea drb

    Sexual Assault case: Setback for Dileep, Kerala HC dumps actor's plea

    Payal Rohatgi doesnt know President of India goes blank RCB

    Payal Rohatgi doesn’t know President of India; goes blank

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Fought as hard as we could will wait and see results says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Fought as hard as we could, will wait and see results,' says Priyanka

    Bengals suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence - ADT

    Bengal's suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence

    Haryana Budget 2022 Khattar proposes over Rs 1 dot 77 lakh crore state budget focus on women gcw

    Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore state budget, focus on women

    Watch Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    When reel Bachchhan Paandey meets Real Life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next RCB

    When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon