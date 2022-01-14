  • Facebook
    Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Machine Gun Kelly proposed Megan Fox with a ring that had birthstones – emerald and diamond, of the couple.

    Image: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on Wednesday with a beautiful proposal video that they put up on their respective social media handles.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Megan Fox (35) and Colson Baker (31), known by his artist name Machine Gun Kelly, announced that they got engaged under a banyan tree with candles placed all around.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Machine Gun Kelly slipped a beautiful ring in Megan Fox’s finger which had a diamond as well as an emerald studded on it. According to media reports, the custom-made ring that Machine Gun Kelly got made for Megan Fox, is estimated to be priced anything between $300,000 to $400,000. The price may vary depending upon the specific characteristics and quality of all the big and small stones beautifully placed in the ring.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    What is more interesting about the ring is the two stones that it has. Machine Gun Kelly, in a video of the ring that he shared on his Instagram handle, said that the two stones – emerald and diamond, were basically the birthstones for the couple. While emerald for Megan Fox’s birthstone, Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstone was diamond. The beautifully crafted ring was designed by jeweller Stephen Webster. This shows the thoughts that Machine Gun Kelly put in before popping the big question to Megan Fox.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Megan Fox’s engagement ring denoted “two halves of the same soul” that come together to make a heart. The jewellery designer, Stephen Webster reportedly said that Machine Gun Kelly wanted a ring for Megan that was not only original but was also meaningful to the couple. The designer was also reported saying that it is possibly the most romantic story that he has ever worked with.

    ALSO READ: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    The ring is made of 18-carat white gold and has natural colourless diamonds. As for the big stones, the diamond has an antique cut in D colour while the emerald is an untreated Columbian gem.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Take a look how Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, others added glam

