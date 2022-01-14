Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

Machine Gun Kelly proposed Megan Fox with a ring that had birthstones – emerald and diamond, of the couple.

Image: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on Wednesday with a beautiful proposal video that they put up on their respective social media handles.

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan Fox (35) and Colson Baker (31), known by his artist name Machine Gun Kelly, announced that they got engaged under a banyan tree with candles placed all around.

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly slipped a beautiful ring in Megan Fox’s finger which had a diamond as well as an emerald studded on it. According to media reports, the custom-made ring that Machine Gun Kelly got made for Megan Fox, is estimated to be priced anything between $300,000 to $400,000. The price may vary depending upon the specific characteristics and quality of all the big and small stones beautifully placed in the ring.

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

What is more interesting about the ring is the two stones that it has. Machine Gun Kelly, in a video of the ring that he shared on his Instagram handle, said that the two stones – emerald and diamond, were basically the birthstones for the couple. While emerald for Megan Fox’s birthstone, Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstone was diamond. The beautifully crafted ring was designed by jeweller Stephen Webster. This shows the thoughts that Machine Gun Kelly put in before popping the big question to Megan Fox.

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan Fox’s engagement ring denoted “two halves of the same soul” that come together to make a heart. The jewellery designer, Stephen Webster reportedly said that Machine Gun Kelly wanted a ring for Megan that was not only original but was also meaningful to the couple. The designer was also reported saying that it is possibly the most romantic story that he has ever worked with. ALSO READ: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram