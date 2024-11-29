BREAKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away; actress shares emotional post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared the news of her father, Joseph Prabhu's passing, through an emotional Instagram Story. She posted, "Until we meet again, Dad," along with a broken heart emoji, expressing her deep grief. Born in Chennai to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu, Samantha’s father, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, played a significant role in her upbringing. Despite her demanding career, the actress often spoke highly of the unwavering support her family provided throughout her journey in the entertainment industry. Fans and well-wishers have since extended their condolences to Samantha during this challenging time.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Samantha candidly discussed her strained relationship with her father and how it influenced her self-perception. She reflected on her childhood struggles for validation and mentioned that her father, like many Indian parents, believed he was protecting her. Samantha recalled that her father often downplayed her abilities, which affected her confidence. She shared an instance where he remarked that her academic success was due to the "standard of Indian education" rather than her capabilities. These remarks, she noted, led her to believe for a long time that she was neither smart nor good enough.

Joseph Prabhu also made headlines following Samantha’s separation from Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. Nearly a year after their divorce, he shared throwback wedding pictures on Facebook, reflecting on their past. He admitted it took him a long time to accept their split and expressed his hope for new beginnings.

