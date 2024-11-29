Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know

Actress Sreeleela, set to dazzle in Pushpa: The Rule with her item number “Kissik,” revealed exciting updates on The Rana Daggubati Show. Alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda, she confirmed her Bollywood debut and shared personal anecdotes

Actress Sreeleela, set to appear in an item number titled “Kissik” in the much-anticipated “Pushpa: The Rule”, shared insights about her upcoming projects during her appearance on the second episode of “The Rana Daggubati Show”. Joining Siddhartha Jonnalagadda, popularly known as Siddhu, the actress spoke candidly about her career.

Eager to uncover details about her Bollywood debut, Siddhu and Rana Daggubati probed Sreeleela about her upcoming projects. While trying to keep the details under wraps, Sreeleela eventually confirmed her entry into Bollywood. She remarked that it would indeed be her first venture in the Hindi film industry, adding that the experience felt both new and different.

Rana, in a light-hearted moment, mentioned her frequent presence at gatherings he attended. He noted that his cousins often referred to her as their sister and wondered what was behind this connection. Sreeleela explained that she and her mother hailed from Ongole, a place close to Karamchedu, Rana’s hometown. She shared that they often visited the region during the Sankranti festival, a celebration marked by kite flying and joyous gatherings.

“The Rana Daggubati Show”, created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, is an unscripted Telugu Original series with eight episodes. The show features an impressive guest lineup, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more. The series is available for streaming on Prime Video.

In the context of “Pushpa: The Rule”, the sequel to the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer, unveiled on November 17 in Patna, Bihar, teases a gripping action-drama. The narrative opens with a voice introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character as someone unafraid of power and uninterested in wealth. Directed by Sukumar, the much-awaited film is set for release on December 5.

