Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know

Actress Sreeleela, set to dazzle in Pushpa: The Rule with her item number “Kissik,” revealed exciting updates on The Rana Daggubati Show. Alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda, she confirmed her Bollywood debut and shared personal anecdotes

Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Actress Sreeleela, set to appear in an item number titled “Kissik” in the much-anticipated “Pushpa: The Rule”, shared insights about her upcoming projects during her appearance on the second episode of “The Rana Daggubati Show”. Joining Siddhartha Jonnalagadda, popularly known as Siddhu, the actress spoke candidly about her career.

Eager to uncover details about her Bollywood debut, Siddhu and Rana Daggubati probed Sreeleela about her upcoming projects. While trying to keep the details under wraps, Sreeleela eventually confirmed her entry into Bollywood. She remarked that it would indeed be her first venture in the Hindi film industry, adding that the experience felt both new and different.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Net Worth: ED raids Raj; let's check out assets of the couple

Rana, in a light-hearted moment, mentioned her frequent presence at gatherings he attended. He noted that his cousins often referred to her as their sister and wondered what was behind this connection. Sreeleela explained that she and her mother hailed from Ongole, a place close to Karamchedu, Rana’s hometown. She shared that they often visited the region during the Sankranti festival, a celebration marked by kite flying and joyous gatherings.

“The Rana Daggubati Show”, created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, is an unscripted Telugu Original series with eight episodes. The show features an impressive guest lineup, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more. The series is available for streaming on Prime Video.

In the context of “Pushpa: The Rule”, the sequel to the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer, unveiled on November 17 in Patna, Bihar, teases a gripping action-drama. The narrative opens with a voice introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character as someone unafraid of power and uninterested in wealth. Directed by Sukumar, the much-awaited film is set for release on December 5.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra' friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say RBA

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme RBA

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill give KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill gives KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make your delicious burger at home dmn

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make delicious burger at home

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body NTI

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed RBA

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon