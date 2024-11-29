Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's strong friendship takes a drastic turn in the most recent Bigg Boss 18 episode. The duo, who have been inseparable since the start of the show, find themselves at odds in a heated verbal argument. The tension arises when Eisha, who recently earned the title of the first female time god in the house, discusses her duties with Avinash. During their conversation, Eisha asserts her newfound title, calling herself the "time god," which does not sit well with Avinash.

Avinash, feeling that Eisha is overstepping, responds sharply, telling her that she’s "doing too much." The conversation quickly escalates into a full-blown argument, with both of them raising their voices. Eisha, visibly upset, walks away from the situation, telling Avinash that he cannot speak to her in such a manner. In response, Avinash walks off as well, saying, "You think I am going to buy this?" Since the two were once among the most well-liked and popular teams in the house, the exchange surprises viewers.

Despite this confrontation, Eisha and Avinash’s friendship has been a defining aspect of their journey in Bigg Boss 18. From the start, they have been supportive of each other, and their bond has been one of the strongest among the contestants.

Alice Kaushik, who was recently evicted from the show, also shared her thoughts on the trio, speaking fondly of her friendships with Eisha, Avinash, and Vivian. While the argument between Eisha and Avinash may have created tension, it is yet to be seen how the two will reconcile and if this will affect their camaraderie going forward.

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan: 8 Bollywood wives who restricted husbands’ work with certain actresses

Latest Videos