Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

    The 95-year-old Grammys 2022 nominee, Tony Bennett, will not be attending the awards ceremony because of his medical condition. Lady Gaga expected to honour him with a special medley.

    Hollywood Grammys 2022 Tony Bennett to skip ceremony Lady Gaga to honour him drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    One of the many things that people were hopeful of watching at the Grammy Awards 2022 which will be held on Sunday (Monday morning at 5.30 AM IST), was watching Tony Bennett arrive at the venue in Los Angeles for the ceremony. However, the 95-year-old American singer will no longer be attending Grammys 2022.

    Tony Bennette, who has bagged six nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards, will have to give it a skip to the awards ceremony because of his health conditions. Tony recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but he continued to keep it a secret. It is this condition that has forced him to stop touring.

    The six nominations that Tony Bennett has bagged are all for his career’s 61st and last album – ‘Love For Sale’ which is a duet with Lady Gaga. Tony is the oldest nominee across all Grammys 2022 categories; it is his second duet album with Gaga.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Barack Obama’s hat-trick to Kanye West’s antics, 5 things to watch out for

    Meanwhile, Lala Gaga is expected to pay a tribute to Tony Bennett with a medley. She will reportedly be performing a medley of five minutes in duration which will be a complete tribute to Tony. As per reports, Lady Gaga is expected to the title track of the album ‘Love For Sale’ which is a duet of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The album was released in the year 2021.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    Apart from this, Lady Gaga will also be performing 'Do I Love You', a song Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett previously did together. "When she is singing, photographs of Tony will be beamed up on to the screen behind the stage,” a report claimed citing a source aware of the matter.

    Lady Gaga’s medley will be an emotional tribute from the 36-year-old pop star to Tony Bennett. The two have previously also released an album together in the year 2014, called 'Cheek To Cheek'.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes rumoured World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38: I'll believe it when I see it-ayh

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return: "I'll believe it when I see it"

    Did Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Never give up on your dreams - Emotional Pravin Tambe after watching his biopic with Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR-ayh

    "Never give up on your dreams" - Tambe after watching his biopic

    World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 preview/predictions: Charlotte Falir-Ronda Rousey main event; surprise Cody Rhodes return on cards-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions: Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch - gps

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Malaika Arora is shaken and had stitches after the car accident RBA

    Malaika Arora is ‘shaken’ and had 'stitches' after the car accident; read details

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident, in hospital; here's what family has to say RBA

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident, currently in hospital; here's what family has to say

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon