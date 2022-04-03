Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

The 95-year-old Grammys 2022 nominee, Tony Bennett, will not be attending the awards ceremony because of his medical condition. Lady Gaga expected to honour him with a special medley.

One of the many things that people were hopeful of watching at the Grammy Awards 2022 which will be held on Sunday (Monday morning at 5.30 AM IST), was watching Tony Bennett arrive at the venue in Los Angeles for the ceremony. However, the 95-year-old American singer will no longer be attending Grammys 2022.

Tony Bennette, who has bagged six nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards, will have to give it a skip to the awards ceremony because of his health conditions. Tony recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but he continued to keep it a secret. It is this condition that has forced him to stop touring.

The six nominations that Tony Bennett has bagged are all for his career’s 61st and last album – ‘Love For Sale’ which is a duet with Lady Gaga. Tony is the oldest nominee across all Grammys 2022 categories; it is his second duet album with Gaga.

Meanwhile, Lala Gaga is expected to pay a tribute to Tony Bennett with a medley. She will reportedly be performing a medley of five minutes in duration which will be a complete tribute to Tony. As per reports, Lady Gaga is expected to the title track of the album ‘Love For Sale’ which is a duet of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The album was released in the year 2021.

Apart from this, Lady Gaga will also be performing 'Do I Love You', a song Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett previously did together. "When she is singing, photographs of Tony will be beamed up on to the screen behind the stage,” a report claimed citing a source aware of the matter.

Lady Gaga’s medley will be an emotional tribute from the 36-year-old pop star to Tony Bennett. The two have previously also released an album together in the year 2014, called 'Cheek To Cheek'.