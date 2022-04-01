Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    With Grammy Wards 2022 around the corner, fans of BTS have answered an important question – whether BTS will win a Grammy for Butter or not.

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    The biggest award in the musical world Grammy Awards 2022 or Grammys 2022 will be held on April 4. With barely three days left for the award ceremony to take place, bets have started to be placed on who will win a Grammy and under what category. This year, all eyes are on Korean pop sensation ‘BTS’ which has grown to become a world sensation with their peppy music. The band has also bagged a nomination for the Grammys 2022.

    As the awards ceremony approaches, fans of BTS have started making guesses about whether the seven-piece band will win its Grammy or not. The band’s chartbuster song ‘Butter’ has bagged a nomination in the Grammys. However, the band that literally swept away all the awards at the American Music Awards 2021, managed to get only a single nomination in Grammys 2022, something that left the BTS fans surprised and disheartened.

    ALSO READ: BTS or Army? Jungkook wants to be reborn as this

    However, the fans seem a lot more positive about BTS bagging a Grammy for Butter. How do we say that? Well, one of the fans had asked a question on Quora regarding BTS’s chances of winning the Grammy. And the fans of the Korean band flooded with answers.

    One of the users and a fan of BTS replied to the question saying: “Of course!! Butter has already made 5 Guinness World Records and still getting so much attention and love from all over the world. And it’s a perfect summer song which is great in it’s own way. It is definitely worthy of wining a Grammy."

    ALSO READ: Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    He was supported by another user who said they might win its for the “melody of Butter” “gains a lot attention of army and of the music creators”. There were also fans who wanted BTS to win but were doubtful of it. “I think it won’t win. (but I want them to),” said one user, further adding, “I really want BTS to win a Grammy at least for BUTTER but the I don’t have any kind of hopes!!!!!!!!”

    While the predictions may continue to take place till the time of the event, whether BTS will win a Grammy for their song Butter, will only be revealed on the evening of the awards ceremony.

