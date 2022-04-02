Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Barack Obama’s hat-trick to Kanye West’s antics, 5 things to watch out for

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    Grammy Awards 2022 will be held for the first time in person post-pandemic in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4 (IST).

    Image: Getty Images

    The music world's most prestigious awards ceremony, Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday (Monday, 5.30 AM in India). The awards ceremony will be held a week after the dramatic turn of events that took place at Oscars 2022 wherein Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage after the latter cracked a distasteful joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.

    With so much drama at the Oscars 2022, the security at the Grammys will sure be beefed up to avoid any similar incident. Meanwhile, ahead of the big night of the music world, here are five things one must watch out for at the Grammy Awards 2022 which will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

    Image: Getty Images

    Will Olivia Rodrigo register a sweep? Billie Eilish had cleaned up all the four big categories -- Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist, two years ago. This year, viral pop sensation and former Disney channel actress Olivia Rodrigo is looking at a similar chance. Olivia has a total of seven nominations this year, including the top four categories. The 19-year-old singer is competing in the top categories alongside pop stars that include Justin Bieber and Doja Cat who have been leading this year’s nominations.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    Image: Getty Images

    Kanye West’s antics: Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has been in the news for his antics, lately. Kanye had also hit out at Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah who is hosting the Grammys. The organisers of the awards ceremony had recently dropped Kanye from performing to avoid any onstage interaction between him and Noah. However, it will still be interesting to see if Kanye will be up against some drama at the Grammys or not.

    Image: Getty Images

    Will Jay Z and Beyonce turn up? One of the most important questions that everyone has on their mind is whether rap mogul Jay Z and his wife Beyonce will deign to show up Sunday in Vegas? This is so because Jay Z was a frontrunner in 2018’s Grammy Awards with eight nominations, yet didn’t win a single award. This led Jay and Bey to skip the 2019 ceremony. In November 2021 when the nominations were announced, Jay Z created history by becoming the most nominated artist in Grammys’ history with 83 nominations. Both Jay Z and Beyonce have won many gramophones but never have they won a single Grammy in the top four categories, something that Grammy has been hugely criticized for.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: All eyes will be on the improbable duo of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The duo are riding high on the success of their second duet album ‘Love For Sale’; it has earned them six nominations. The album is Bennet’s career’s 61st and final studio album. The 95-year-old Bennett was recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. It kept his medication condition under wraps for all these years. Even though Bennett has stopped touring now, everyone’s hopeful that he will appear with Lady Gaga on Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Where and when to watch in India, performances and more details

    Image: Getty Images

    Will Obama win his 3rd Grammy? Former US President Barack Obama has twice won a Grammy award in the Best Spoken Word Album category. This year too, Obama has been nominated in the category that includes audiobooks, poetry, and storytelling. Obama’s first Grammy came in the year 2006 and the second in 2008. It will be interesting to see if this is going to be a hat-trick for the former US President or not.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch - gps

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Chris Rock slap statement

    'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment stalking case drb

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya's sexual harassment, stalking case

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Recent Stories

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program-dnm

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

    football Qatar 2022: Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA snt

    Qatar 2022: Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA

    English Premier League EPL 2021-22 Matchday 31 preview predictions Manchester United-Leicester City arsenal chelsea liverpool tottenham hotspur west ham-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 predictions: Man United-Leicester to light things up

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch - gps

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch

    IPL 2022: Sehwag likens Wrestlemania and 'Russell Mania' with hilarious meme after KKR beat PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon