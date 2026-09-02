Comedian Kevin Hart received a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from his longtime friend and trainer, Ron ‘Boss’ Everline. The generous gift came with a hilarious twist—a custom booster seat, poking fun at Hart's well-known short stature. The prank went viral, delighting fans and showcasing the pair's close, playful friendship.

In a hilarious yet generous gesture, longtime personal trainer and friend Ron ‘Boss’ Everline surprised the American comedian with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, complete with a custom booster seat just for him.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Everline captured the moment he unveiled the sleek luxury SUV to Kevin Hart, immediately following up the massive gift with a lighthearted jab about the comedian's height. Since Hart’s height is often a target of playful banter among his close circle, Everline added a booster seat to the G-Wagon, giving the generous surprise a hilarious twist.

Kevin Hart is well known for his love of luxury cars and his unmatched sense of humour, making him the ultimate target for a prank of this scale among his inner circle, especially due to his notoriously short stature, which his friends never miss a chance to tease him about.

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Everline’s G-Wagon Gift to Hart with Booster Seat Goes ,Viral

Kevin Hart and Ron Everline have shared a close friendship for more than a decade, with Everline working as the comedian’s longtime personal trainer and trusted confidant. Their friendship has also been showcased through their fitness collaborations and frequent social-media appearances together.

In order to celebrate his long-standing friendship with Hart, Everline decided to pull off an unforgettable surprise, blending luxury and comedy by handing over the keys to the high-end vehicle alongside a hilarious reminder of the comedian's height.

Everline opened the door of the brand-new vehicle to reveal the joke, showing the booster strapped into the driver's seat, leaving the comedian amused and hilariously confronting his longtime friend for the playful prank, saying, “Why do you think that’s cool? I’m not sitting in this.”

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Kevin Hart is one of the most bankable and recognizable entertainers in the world today, but the American comedian is not immune to getting trolled by his closest inner circle, including his longtime friend and personal trainer Ron ‘Boss’ Everline, who continues to prove that even a six-figure luxury vehicle is never safe from a classic height joke.

However, Hart has never taken offence to his friends poking fun at him, instead leaning into the joke and reminding everyone why his quick wit and self-deprecating humour remain unmatched both on and off the stage.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Kevin Hart’s G-Wagon Surprise

Kevin Hart’s hilarious G-Wagon surprise has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans cracking up over the booster-seat prank and Everline’s playful dig at the comedian’s height.

Taking to their X handles, many fans were left amused by the unexpected combination of a luxury G-Wagon and a booster seat, with the prank quickly becoming the highlight of the viral video, as the users praised Everline’s hilarious way of trolling his longtime friend while still celebrating their close bond.

Others also praised the playful friendship between Hart and Everline, noting that the comedian’s close circle continues to find creative ways to poke fun at his height. The viral moment further highlighted Hart’s ability to laugh at himself, turning a generous luxury-car gift into an unforgettable comedy moment.

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Kevin Hart is a well-known comedian who dominates the entertainment industry with his massive box office hits, hit TV shows, and blockbuster film franchises, cementing his legacy as a true comedic powerhouse.

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