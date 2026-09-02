Shwetha Menon and Sibi Malayil welcomed the Kerala Film Chamber's new OTT platform, 'My Talkies', calling it a significant development for Malayalam cinema to reach a wider, global audience and benefit producers, actors, and technicians alike.

A Landmark for Malayalam Cinema

Actor and former Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon and filmmaker and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) president Sibi Malayil have welcomed the launch of the Kerala Film Chamber's new OTT platform, 'My Talkies', saying it will provide Malayalam filmmakers with another avenue to showcase their work to audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the initiative, Sibi Malayil described it as a significant development for Malayalam cinema, which has crossed the 100-year milestone. "This is a new venture. Malayalam cinema has crossed hundred years now and this is a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema. During the Covid time, OTT was a platform for everyone to watch movies. Now here, Kerala Film Chamber is having its own OTT platform where it's very helpful for all the producers to showcase their movies and reach a wide audience worldwide," Malayil told ANI.

Calling the initiative "very good", he said the film industry and its associations were supporting the move. "And this is a very good initiative and the industry and every association of the industry is supporting this process. And we hope for a better marketing and better monetary benefits for the industry through this 'My Talkies,'" he added.

Benefits for the Entire Industry

On whether the platform would benefit only producers or also actors and other sections of the industry, Sibi Malayil said it would create opportunities for technicians and actors as well. "Basically it is helpful for the producers. Even if the films don't work in the theaters, they have another opportunity to bring it to the OTT platforms. And also for technicians and actors, they have a wide audience worldwide to showcase their own talents and all. So, basically it's good for the producers along with actors and technicians also," he said.

Cinema Without Grading: Shwetha Menon's Perspective

Shwetha said the platform could help films get an opportunity irrespective of their commercial grading and stressed that cinema should be viewed as cinema. "You know, for an artist, movies are movies. There is nothing called as grading of A-grade, B-grade, C-grade. But you know when you start talking the business, so there is a grading," Shwetha said.

She said the support of the film fraternity and the Film Chamber could encourage more producers to come forward and allow more stories to reach audiences. "So when the grading happens and you know when your own association or your own fraternity or your entire film chamber is supporting that no matter what happens, whatever grade your film is, film is a film. When they look at it as a film and they are ready to support the producer, I think more producers will come, more stories will be shown, more people will come," she said.

'My Talkies': An Emotional Connection

Menon said cinema remains the ultimate dream for many filmmakers and described 'My Talkies' as an emotional name that reflects the personal connection people have with cinema. "Because, end of the day, what we have all seen is cinema is the ultimate dream of most of the filmmakers. And you know, it's great to see that, and the name itself is a very emotional thing, 'My Talkies.' Cinema is a very, very, very personal feeling," Menon said.

"And a producer or a director or the fraternity says 'My Talkies,' it means it's my cinema, my movie, my story," she added.

Wishing the Kerala Film Chamber and the wider film fraternity success, Shwetha said the initiative would give filmmakers more opportunities to showcase their creativity and grow. "So I am just wishing this Kerala Film Chamber and the entire fraternity a great success because now everybody has an opening to show their creativity and grow. You know, I always say that you start from C, then only you'll reach A," she said.

The new 'My Talkies' platform is aimed at giving Malayalam filmmakers another avenue to reach audiences, particularly providing producers with an additional platform for films beyond their theatrical run. (ANI)