Charu Asopa has opened up about her troubled marriage to Rajeev Sen, alleging that he cheated on her while she was pregnant. She recalled his prolonged absences and changing explanations for them. Charu claimed that finding condoms in his bag made her suspect he was unfaithful during her pregnancy with daughter Ziana.

Actress Charu Asopa has opened up about the difficult phase she experienced during her marriage to Rajeev Sen, alleging that he was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ziana.

Recalling the period, Charu claimed that Rajeev would frequently be away from home for long hours and allegedly gave her different explanations for his absence. According to the actress, he would say that he was stuck in traffic, spending time at cafés or even sleeping in his car.

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Charu said her doubts grew stronger when Rajeev allegedly travelled to Delhi without informing her. She recalled becoming suspicious about his whereabouts and eventually checking his belongings.

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According to Charu, she found condoms in Rajeev’s bag, which she said led her to believe that he was cheating on her. The actress described the experience as particularly difficult as she was going through her pregnancy at the time.

Her latest revelations shed light on the personal challenges she says she faced during her marriage and pregnancy. Charu and Rajeev, who welcomed their daughter Ziana, later separated and went through a highly publicised divorce. Rajeev has previously been involved in public discussions surrounding their relationship, with both sides sharing their perspectives over the years.