Here's what Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'lovely lady' and said she deserves all....

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 6, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, one of South Indian cinema's most popular real-life couples, divorced in 2017. The former couple, who first appeared together in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maya Chesave in 2010, finally fell in love and married in 2017. 

    However, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's marriage fell apart in 2021, and the couple declared their divorce in a formal declaration. While Naga Chaitanya concentrates on his Telugu cinema career, Samantha explores the OTT arena and Bollywood.

    To the surprise of their fans and netizens, Naga Chaitanya shows respect for his ex-wife Samantha in a recent interview with a media house. "Yes. It's been almost two years since we split and a year since we divorced. The court has approved the divorce. We've both gone on with our lives. "I have tremendous respect for that period of my life," the actor remarked, finally opening up about their present situation.

    However, Naga Chaitanya has repeatedly spoken out about how the unwanted media attention has made things unpleasant between him and his ex-wife. "Samantha is a lovely person who deserves to be happy." Only when the media speculates do things become unpleasant between us. That mutual regard is eroded in the public light. That's what I'm sorry for," the actor added. 

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's work front
    As you may know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently working on several exciting projects, including the impending Indian spin-off of the newly released Amazon Prime series Citadel and a few Bollywood flicks. She is collaborating with Raj and DK from The Family Man on Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan. Samantha is also collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana on a forthcoming horror comedy. She will next be featured in the Telugu film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

    On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is having a difficult time in his career with the failures of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha and Telugu film Thank You. He is now ready to make a strong comeback with Venkat Prabhu's forthcoming cop drama Custody, which will be released on May 12, Friday.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
