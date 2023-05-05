Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Subhashree Ganguly revealed her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said

    In an interview, Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly recently talked about her unplanned pregnancy and her relationship with her husband, Raj Chakraborty.

    When Subhashree Ganguly reveal about her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 5, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    In an old interview, Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly recently talked about her unplanned pregnancy and her relationship with her husband, Raj Chakraborty. Subhashree Ganguly, a gorgeous beauty from Bengal, is well-known for her award-winning performances. In 2017, she and famous filmmaker Raj Chakraborty got married. The four years the pair has been blissfully married have increased the depth of their love. On September 12, 2020, Subhashree and Raj Chakraborty welcomed a baby son named Yuvaan.  

    For the uninitiated, Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty first crossed paths in 2016 while working on the set of the television programme Abhimaan, where they quickly grew close. However, over time, their friendship developed into love, and in 2017, they made their engagement public. The deeply in love couple, who got married in 2018, never ceases to enthral us with their respect and love for one another.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

    Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly discussed her early days in the entertainment industry and the criticism she received in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Speaking of the same, she mentioned how people had said that an actress's career ended when she married and added how times had changed. Her words are:

    The actress discussed her unintended pregnancy during the interview, revealing that she was unaware of it for three months. Subhashree claimed that she acted in three consecutive films while pregnant while discussing the same. Subhashree also provided interesting insights about her relationship with her husband, Raj Chakraborty, and opened up about their love story. She stated that the proposal was lovely and claimed everything unfolded naturally, like water flowing. She shared information regarding the same, including how Raj proposed to her.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old ADC

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old

    Is Katrina Kaif planning her pregnancy soon? Know details here ADC

    Is Katrina Kaif planning her pregnancy soon? Know details here

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari

    Missed Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert? WATCH glimpses of iconic band's enthralling performance snt

    Missed Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert? WATCH glimpses of iconic band's enthralling performance

    'Kerala Story' producer to HC: Will drop teaser that claimed over 32,000 women from state were recruited to ISIS anr

    HC refuses to stay 'Kerala Story', says film is fictional; producer to drop '32000 missing girls' reference

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old ADC

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old

    Kathmandu bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details AJR

    Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details

    Priyanka Chopra had botched nose surgery-know 7 Bollywood actresses who had plastic surgery in past MSW

    Priyanka Chopra had botched nose surgery-know 7 Bollywood actresses who had plastic surgery in past

    Sharad Pawar takes back resignation, to continue as NCP chief

    BREAKING: Sharad Pawar takes back resignation, to continue as NCP chief

    CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, 11 other locations in bank fraud case; check details AJR

    CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, 11 other locations in bank fraud case; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon