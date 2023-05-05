When Subhashree Ganguly revealed her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said

In an old interview, Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly recently talked about her unplanned pregnancy and her relationship with her husband, Raj Chakraborty. Subhashree Ganguly, a gorgeous beauty from Bengal, is well-known for her award-winning performances. In 2017, she and famous filmmaker Raj Chakraborty got married. The four years the pair has been blissfully married have increased the depth of their love. On September 12, 2020, Subhashree and Raj Chakraborty welcomed a baby son named Yuvaan.

For the uninitiated, Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty first crossed paths in 2016 while working on the set of the television programme Abhimaan, where they quickly grew close. However, over time, their friendship developed into love, and in 2017, they made their engagement public. The deeply in love couple, who got married in 2018, never ceases to enthral us with their respect and love for one another.

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly discussed her early days in the entertainment industry and the criticism she received in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Speaking of the same, she mentioned how people had said that an actress's career ended when she married and added how times had changed. Her words are:

The actress discussed her unintended pregnancy during the interview, revealing that she was unaware of it for three months. Subhashree claimed that she acted in three consecutive films while pregnant while discussing the same. Subhashree also provided interesting insights about her relationship with her husband, Raj Chakraborty, and opened up about their love story. She stated that the proposal was lovely and claimed everything unfolded naturally, like water flowing. She shared information regarding the same, including how Raj proposed to her.

