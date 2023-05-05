Is Katrina Kaif planning her pregnancy soon? Know details here

Since Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married in 2019, fans have been anticipating the announcement of their first pregnancy.

Since they married in December 2019, the Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's decision to become parents has become one of the most talked-about topics on social media.

Many people have been speculating whether the actress is pregnant after seeing her at recent media appearances wearing baggy clothing and posing with a hand on her stomach. According to current reports, she is prepared to move on to the next phase of her life after finishing her impending work obligations. According to reports from a media outlet, Kat reportedly talked to her pals about being pregnant and said she would start planning for her first child once her following tasks were finished. She presently has projects in development like Tiger 3, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

ALSO READ: Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here

The pair wed in a private ceremony in December of last year. They reportedly dated secretly for three years before deciding to be married. However, they had kept their relationship secret. With their adorable social media posts, the pair is frequently seen setting relationship goals. Vicky and Kat have openly discussed their love and how being together has affected them after their wedding.

Regarding her professional life, Katrina will next be seen in the suspenseful action-spy drama that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. She is currently shooting for Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'