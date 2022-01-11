  • Facebook
    Here's how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress

    Kendall Jenner gave a befitted reply to some social media users for condemning her dress worn at best friend Lauren Perez’s wedding

    Here how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
    Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has recently shot back at a troll who slammed her for the dress she donned at her best friend Lauren Perez's wedding. The dress was really bold and Kendall Jenner looked fav in Mônot Spring/Summer 2022 design. The dress had a diamond-cutout design that exposed her midriff and parts of her chest, compromised of small strips of fabric. The fabric grew further apart across her stomach, leading to the bottom of one long piece. 

    Also Read: Had Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas? Read this

    At the time, Kendall Jenner faced criticism and got trolled for wearing that dress at a wedding. She was called out for wearing a too revealing dress. One social media users wrote, ""Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," one commenter wrote."

    Also Read: Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker? Here's how supermodel spent her New Year weekend

    Another user responded to the first user's comment, saying, "If the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care, relax?" to which Lauren Perez (Kendall Jenner's friend) agreed, adding, "tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" Later, Kendall herself entered the chat, replied to her friend, "Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by LPW (@laurenperez)

    Besides Kendall, the wedding was attended by Hollywood actor Hailey Bieber, supermodel Bella Hadid, singer Jesse Jo Stark and influencer Hannah Bronfman. Kendall looked amazing in that black dress; she matched her look with dark-coloured nail polish and loose hair. She also took some mirror selfies with her best friend, Bella Hadid.

     
    Mary Phillips did Kendall's makeup. She also shared the model's look and gave the details of all the products she used to make  Kendall glam. Most beauty products are from Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner's beauty brand.

     

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
