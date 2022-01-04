  • Facebook
    Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker? Here's how supermodel spent her New Year weekend

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Kendall Jenner shared a photo dump from her New Year celebration, including a selfie with Devin Booker; take a look

    Reality TV star and Kim Kardashian's little sister Kendall Jenner recently shared a photo dump from her New Year weekend. The post also has a mirror selfie featuring Kendall with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.
     

    Devin Booker is an NBA start play for Phoenix Suns. The 25-year-old is the son of former basketball player Melvin Booker. Both Kendall and Devin went Instagram official last year and have been quite open about their relationship ever since. 
     

    Last year was special for Kendall and Devin as they celebrated their first anniversary. It has been reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clans have also given their seal of acceptance to Kendall and Devin's alleged love affair.
     

    It is reported that their family feels that they have never seen Kendall this happy and content with anyone else. Fans have noticed a gold band on Devin Booker’s left ring finger, and speculation they have secretly got engagement started going on. One wrote: "Anyone else notice the ring on his hand ????????"
     

    Kendall was dressed in a black outfit and a sleeveless sweater with patchwork. Kendall took a walk at the sprawling green farm wearing red track pants and a black jacket in the following picture. Sharing the photo dump Kendall added in the caption, “My weekend." Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

     

    Many celebrities and fans love their pictures and complimented Kendall and Devin’s posts with positive comments. According to reports, Kendall Jenner reportedly dated some popular stars with musicians Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and A$AP Rocky. Next, Kardashians and Jenners will be seen in a new show titled The Kardashians on streaming platform Hulu. Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

