    Had Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas? Read this

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
    It was reported that Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas were allegedly dating back in 2015. Let us read more about them
     

    Reality TV star and Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner, who is also a supermodel, has recently shared photos from her New Year weekend. The post also has a mirror selfie featuring Kendall with her beau, Devin Booker, an NBA start play for Phoenix Suns.
     

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    It has been said that the Kardashian-Jenner clans have allegedly given their seal of approval to Kendall and Devin's alleged love affair. It is said that Kendall's family feels that they have never seen Kendall this happy with anyone else. Also Read: Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker? Here's how supermodel spent her New Year weekend
     

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Did you know there was news and rumours about Kendall Jenner having an affair with Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? According to Billboard, both Kendall and Nick met in 2015 through their mutual friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was allegedly dating Joe Jonas.

    First, it looked perfect full of double dates but later, it was reported that the whole (Kendall and Nick thing) was a very brief fling that was never made public. The New York Daily News reports that Nick Jonas lost interest in Kendall Jenner because he reportedly felt she was 'annoying.' 
     

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    In fact, the two did end up after going on a few dates, and Nick Jonas allegedly ended up ghosting Kendall Jenner by not contacting her back. Later, Nick denied rumours that the two were dating, saying that Kendall and I are good friends and she is great and natural. Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

    Getty

    It was said that, after being linked to Kendall Jenner, Nick moved on to reportedly dated Hollywood actress Kate Hudson who was older than him and then in 2018, he met Priyanka Chopra. Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

