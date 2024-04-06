Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Heeramandi’: Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song 'Tilasmi Bahein'

    Sonakshi Sinha is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ultimate heroine, seen in his captivating song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from his ambitious worldwide Netflix series 'Heeramandi'!
     

    Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song Tilasmi Bahein RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again mesmerised viewers with releasing the latest music, 'Tilasmi Bahein,' from his highly awaited worldwide series, 'Heeramandi,' which will be exclusively available on Netflix. The single, which features the enigmatic Sonakshi Sinha in a never-before-seen avatar, adds a fresh layer to the tale with its exhilarating jazz composition that pulsates with intensity and rhythm.

    Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Fareedan, is at the centre of this musical spectacular, capturing spectators with her carefree attitude and magnetic charisma. In what has been dubbed her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi embodies Fareedan's unrestricted freedom with effortless elegance, weaving a spell that lasts long after the song ends.

    Also Read: 'Monkey Man' LA premiere: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher and more attend

    Sonakshi Sinha exudes lavishing beauty in "Tilasmi Bahein," a watershed moment in her creative career. Much like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directing has been a watershed moment in the careers of numerous musicians, this single demonstrates Sonakshi's diverse skills under Bhansali's leadership.

    Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    The debut of 'Tilasmi Bahein' was nothing short of spectacular, evocative of Bhansali's cinematic magnificence. Sonakshi Sinha, transformed into Bhansali's archetypal heroine, made a spectacular entry at one of Mumbai's oldest theatre venues, Gaiety-Galaxy, in a vintage automobile, dressed in the song's shimmering saree. Hundreds of fans flocked to see the actress, with the venue decked with a larger-than-life cutout of Sonakshi in her mesmerising appearance from 'Tilasmi Bahein.'

    As fans wait for the debut of 'Heeramandi' on Netflix, 'Tilasmi Bahein' provides a tantalising insight into the visual and audio spectacle that awaits them. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's imaginative direction, 'Heeramandi' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that transcends boundaries and captures hearts throughout the world.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband RBA

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed' RBA

    'The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed'

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days anr

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days

    Photos Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat RBA

    Photos: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat

    cricket 'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH) osf

    'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father vkp

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan; 4 in custody anr

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020 here is why check out net worth gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave vkp

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY video and photos: Actress shows BOLD dance steps on her song 'Yimmy Yimmy' in short white skirt RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY video and photos: Actress shows BOLD dance steps on 'Yimmy Yimmy' in short skirt

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon