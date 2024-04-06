Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Monkey Man' LA premiere: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher and more attend

    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

     The 'Monkey Man' premiere was held in Los Angeles on the night of April 4th before its US distribution. Sobhita Dhulipala shared images from the event.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Monkey Man' was released in theatres across the USA on April 5. Ahead of that, a special premiere was held last night, April 4, in Los Angeles.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a significant part in the film, attended the premiere and posed with Dev Patel on the red carpet.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sobhita shared the images on Instagram and captioned it as, "So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid :) Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide (sic)."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sikander Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also shared a photo from the premiere and wrote, "This was special … thank you !(sic)"

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The much-anticipated film Monkey Man was released in the United States today and is garnering positive reviews. It's a historic occasion for Dev Patel, who made his directorial debut with this film.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The trailer caused quite a sensation ahead of the film's debut, and the box office figures are expected to be appropriately high.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, did you know that the film was initially slated for an OTT release? The rising involvement of actor Jordan Peele changed plans, and Monkey Man became scheduled for distribution in cinemas.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monkey Man portrays a young guy who wants vengeance against the corrupt politicians who murdered his mother.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition to Dev Patel, the film stars Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, and others.

