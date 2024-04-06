Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen spoke about her approach to love and relationships, insisting that her sexual life has never been concealed from the public view. She also discussed how to deal with heartbreak gracefully, the potential of friendship with ex-partners, and her willingness to consider marriage.

Sushmita Sen has repeatedly received notice for her personal endeavours. From her comments about having "a big heart attack" in 2023 to her associations with Lalit Modi and her intermittent relationship with Rohman Shawl, her love life has been a source of speculation.

In a recent interview with Indulge, she revealed details about her attitude to love and relationships, claiming that her sexual life has never been concealed from the public. She also discussed how to deal with heartbreak gracefully, the potential of friendship with ex-partners, and her willingness to consider marriage.

Sen explained that her open-book approach to life originates from living authentically and courageously, supported by a core dignity that penetrates every area of her existence. She explained, “Well, my life has definitely been an open book because I have lived it very honestly, and sometimes fearlessly. But having said that, dignity is something that doesn’t just show up in one aspect of your life — it is who you are. So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don’t matter. it’s worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that a mistake’.”

Discussing the potential for holding friendships with ex-partners and her views on marriage, Sen expressed a positive outlook, “Definitely. But I think it’s hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well… Oh absolutely (Will she marry)! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, I will get married,” she shared.

Sen's previous romantic partnerships include a period with actor Randeep Hooda from 2004 to 2006 and a romance with model Rohman Shawl from 2018 to 2021. Recent public appearances have led to suspicion of a rekindling.

In July 2022, her connection with billionaire and IPL founder Lalit Modi was made public. In a 2023 interview with Mid-Day, she reflected on her brief relationship with Modi, dismissing the fleeting nature of the relationship and the derogatory labels some had attributed to her following Modi's public acknowledgement of their relationship on social media, where he shared images of their vacations.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently impressed viewers with her outstanding performance in Aarya Season 3 Part 1. In the programme, she portrays a fierce mom who defends her family from crime. The first season was nominated for 'Best Drama' at the International Emmy Awards.