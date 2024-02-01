Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to pen a note for his wife Parineeti Chopra as she begins her musical career.

Following her success as an actor, Parineeti Chopra recently made her live singing debut at the 2024 Mumbai Festival. Following the event, her husband, AAP legislator Raghav Chadha, lavished her with compliments, calling her his "rock star" and expressing enthusiasm for her new musical endeavors.

Raghav Chadha's post

He wrote, "My rock diva, my nightingale, my personal melody queen—as a skilled classical vocalist with music in your soul, you pour life into lyrics, Paru! I am completely in wonder (and ecstatic) as you finally embark on this new road you have long desired. Go ahead and rule the world, my girl! I'll always be here, pulling for and supporting you. PS: Finally, the world can view the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha.”

Parineeti's musical career

Parineeti has started her career in the music industry and has joined Entertainment Consultant LLP. This notable business is a subsidiary of TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management, which represent some of the country's most prominent musical performers.

Parineeti's movies

Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj, which co-starred Akshay Kumar. She will next act in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of Punjab's legendary music artist from the 1980s.