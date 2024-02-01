Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to pen a note for his wife Parineeti Chopra as she begins her musical career.

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

    Following her success as an actor, Parineeti Chopra recently made her live singing debut at the 2024 Mumbai Festival. Following the event, her husband, AAP legislator Raghav Chadha, lavished her with compliments, calling her his "rock star" and expressing enthusiasm for her new musical endeavors.

    Raghav Chadha's post

    He wrote, "My rock diva, my nightingale, my personal melody queen—as a skilled classical vocalist with music in your soul, you pour life into lyrics, Paru! I am completely in wonder (and ecstatic) as you finally embark on this new road you have long desired. Go ahead and rule the world, my girl! I'll always be here, pulling for and supporting you. PS: Finally, the world can view the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha.”

    Also read: Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    Parineeti's musical career

    Parineeti has started her career in the music industry and has joined Entertainment Consultant LLP. This notable business is a subsidiary of TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management, which represent some of the country's most prominent musical performers.

    Parineeti's movies

    Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj, which co-starred Akshay Kumar. She will next act in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of Punjab's legendary music artist from the 1980s.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 8:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here RKK

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report RBA

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    SHOCKING video: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH) RBA

    SHOCKING: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH)

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement RBA

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema vkp

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 01 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Interim Budget 2024: CII wishlist includes simplifying tax payment processes, revising Capital Gains structure

    Interim Budget 2024: CII wishlist includes simplifying tax payment processes, revising Capital Gains structure

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here RKK

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here

    7 ways to be happy and satisfy in life RBA

    7 ways to be happy and satisfy in life

    Security forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

    Forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon