Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Here are some great wishes, photographs, greetings, and phrases to share with family, friends, relatives, coworkers, and loved ones.

Haryali Teej is a traditional Hindu celebration. The event takes place on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana (July-August), shortly before Nag Panchami, and the date changes depending on the lunar calendar. The event honours Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It marks the holy couple's reunion following Parvati's lengthy penance. Ladies pray to Goddess Parvati for marital happiness and a happy married life on this day. Haryali Teej also signifies the beginning of the monsoon season, as the term 'Haryali' denotes greenery. According to the Drik Panchang, this year's Hariyali Teej is on August 7, 2024.

What is Hariyali Teej?

Hariyali Teej is a Hindu festival held largely in northern India. It heralds the beginning of the monsoon season and is devoted to the goddess Parvati and her marriage with Lord Shiva.



When is the Hariyali Teej celebrated?

Hariyali Teej is traditionally observed on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month during the month of Sawan (July-August). This year's celebration takes place today, Wednesday, August 7.



What are the main rituals of Hariyali Teej?

The celebration includes fasting, praying for marital joy, and conducting different rituals honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women frequently wear green and use henna to adorn their hands.



What is the importance of the colour green in Hariyali Teej?

Green represents fertility, wealth, and the approach of the monsoon. The celebration commemorates the beautiful vegetation that the rains provide.



Are there any particular meals made for Hariyali Teej?

Traditional sweets and savoury snacks are produced, including ghevar, kachoris, and other celebratory fare.



Can males participate in the Hariyali Teej?

While the event is traditionally commemorated by women, males may also join in the celebrations and give their support and prayers.



What are the customary activities linked with Hariyali Teej?

Women frequently perform dances, sing religious songs, and engage in traditional ceremonies. They also visit temples and dress up in festive costume.



How does Hariyali Teej differ from other Teej festivals?

Hariyali Teej is distinguished by its focus on the monsoon season and its relationship with a beautiful green landscape. It is one of three Teej festivals, the other two being Kajari and Hartalika Teej.



Is Hariyali Teej a public holiday?

Hariyali Teej is not a public holiday in all locations, however it may be honoured through local celebrations and cultural activities.



What is the significance of fasting during Hariyali Teej?

Fasting on Hariyali Teej is said to bring prosperity, marital bliss, and the fulfilment of aspirations, particularly for married women and those looking for a suitable spouse.

Also Read: Hariyali Teej 2024: Check out some trending mehendi designs you can try this year

Haryali Teej Wishes, greetings and messages

May Teej's magic bring you lots of happiness, love, and joy. Happy Teej.

Wishing you and your life partner a very blissful married life. Happy Hariyali Teej. Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate.

May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

I hope Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and blesses you are your family with happiness and health. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings.

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth, and prosperity.

It is that time of the year when you express your gratitude to the Gods above for your happy married life. And we hope you continue to have a loving and caring marriage in the years to come. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Also Read: Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings to share with loved ones

Facebook and WhatsApp messages for Teej

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and love to your life on this auspicious Hariyali Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

On this auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

May your marriage be blessed with the same dedication and commitment that Goddess Parvati had for Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your partner!

May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration!

Warm wishes to all married women fasting on this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati accept your fasting!

I hope the deity accepts your prayers and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Swing into happiness this Haryali Teej! Wishing you a day full of love and blessings.

Latest Videos