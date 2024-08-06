Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hariyali Teej 2024: Check out some trending mehendi designs you can try this year

    Hariyali Teej is one of the auspicious festivals in Hindu religion, which is celebrated with great joy by all married women. It falls on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Shravana month, typically occurring two days before Nag Panchami. This year, it will be celebrated on August 7.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 6:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    Celebrated on August 7th this year in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in North India, Hariyali Teej is a time for vibrant clothing as well as rituals and traditions from the past. On the third day of Shravan during Shukla Paksha, Hariyali Teej is observed. It’s a holy occasion for married women as they seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to protect their marital lives from all evils. 

    Women fast all day for the long life of their spouses and family. Unmarried women also partake in the fast in the hope of finding good husband. Green outfits are chosen on this auspicious occasion as a homage to nature.

    article_image2

    Women use mehendi to decorate their palms the day before the celebration. To get the mehendi to deepen and the pattern to seem bright, they leave the hands undisturbed for hours on end. It is customary to ask Goddess Parvati, the heavenly personification of marital joy and tranquilly, for blessings during mehendi ceremonies.

    Mehendi is said to enhance peace and well-being in marriages. In addition to strengthening relationships and creating a feeling of community, mehendi application unites women as they sing, dance, and tell tales to celebrate being married. It's a get-together activity for plenty of women.

    article_image3

    Flower and nature-inspired designs

    A basic flower pattern is always a good choice. Hariyali Teej's distinctive green outfit complements the design, which is ideal for paying homage to nature with its beautiful swirls, flowers, and leaves as the focal point.

    article_image4

    Geometric with flower design

    This pattern combines strong geometric patterns with delicate flower design. Because it concentrates more on delicate design shapes than occupying the space, it also has a minimalist appearance. The boundaries surrounding the area provide the impression of a temple arch even though there isn't any mehendi in the design. Its temple arch pattern and simple style are perfect for a religious celebration such as Hariyali Teej.

    article_image5

    Other options you can try

    In mehendi designs, animal motifs like swans, peacocks, and elephants stand for dedication and love. As an alternative, themes of Lord Krishna and Radha or Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati might be used in the design.

    If you'd prefer a more straightforward design, a woman in a swing would be ideal to honour one of the main pastimes that ladies participate in during Hariyali Teej.

    article_image6

    This holy season, let your creative juices flow and produce works of art that include you and your spouse.They will be ecstatic to see this design as it demonstrates your love and loyalty to them.

    During this celebration, the parents of a married woman send Sindhara, a gift bucket, to their daughter and her in-laws. It includes homemade sweets, Ghewar, bangles, henna, and more. Because of this custom, Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.

    article_image7

    Hariyali Teej 2024 puja details

    This year Hariyali Teej falls on August 7, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, “Hariyali Teej on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

    Tritiya Tithi Begins - 07:52 PM on Aug 06, 2024

    Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:05 PM on Aug 07, 2024”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2024: Everything you need to know about the day's history, significance and more RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Everything you need to know about the day's history, significance and more

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 6, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 6, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Kochi to Agartala: Check out India's top 7 heavy rainfall destinations you must visit gcw eai

    Kochi to Agartala: Check out India's top 7 heavy rainfall destinations you must visit

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024

    Recent Stories

    'Deepy pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad dmn

    'Deeply pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad

    Graceful Drape to Flattering Silhouette: 6 ways how sarees enhance a woman's look RKK

    Graceful Drape to Flattering Silhouette: 6 ways how sarees enhance a woman's look

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad dmn

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

    US Election 2024: Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

    US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

    Bangladesh unrest US revokes Sheikh Hasina visa after ouster as former PM seeks asylum gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: US revokes Sheikh Hasina’s visa after ouster as former PM seeks asylum - Report

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon