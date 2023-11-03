Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read

    Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, with wishes from Bollywood stars like Namrata Shirodkar, a throwback picture, and the unveiling of a teaser for his upcoming film 'Dunki' with director Rajkumar Hirani

    On November 2nd, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 58th birthday, making it a significant day for his fans and admirers. The actor was born in New Delhi, and his birthday is a special occasion for his devoted followers. Many well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and others, extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to SRK.

    One such birthday wish came from veteran actress Namrata Shirodkar, who shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram stories. In the old photograph, Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and former actress Sangeeta Bijlani. The four stars appeared in high spirits as they posed for the camera. The women in the picture were dressed in their finest Western attire, while SRK stood behind his wife, managing to sneak into the frame. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the image with, "Happy birthday @iamsrk! Wishing you a year as epic as you are!"

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was marked by various events and celebrations. He met with his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, in his characteristic style, sharing moments with his dedicated fan base. Furthermore, the actor attended a special meet and greet with his fans and, along with director Rajkumar Hirani, unveiled the teaser for their upcoming comedy film, "Dunki."

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read

    During the event, the two celebrities shared some surprising and previously unknown insights, leaving the audience delighted. After concluding the promotional event, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a birthday party, where numerous Bollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate his special day. It was indeed an eventful day for both the actor and his fans, filled with excitement and heartfelt wishes.

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

