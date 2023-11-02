Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

    Dunki teaser is out. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani's maiden collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan shines as a desi-guy in the Raj Kumar Hirani directorial

    Dunki teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today on November 2nd. Like every year, King Khan greeted fans outside Mannat waving at them. She also posed with his iconic open arms that sent fans go crazy. Jawan extended cut also released on OTT last night at 12 AM which was Shah Rukh Khan's way of saything thank you to his fans. Well, Shah Rukh Day has just started and as promised the teaser of 'Dunki' is out. 


    About Dunki

    Dunki is Raj Kumar Hirani's maiden collaboration with the superstar. Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starring beside Shah Rukh Khan in this Hirani directorial. Shah Rukh Khan in as desi-munda 'Hardy' seen to wrestle and on the grounds of Punjab and keeps an aspiration to settle at London. The DUNKI DROP 1 unveiled today, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Actor's net worth, income, car collection and more

    Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani

    For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is was also cast in the role of Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS but Shah Rukh's health made him pull out from the movie. Later, Sanjay Dutt went on to play the iconic character of Munna Bhai. Again in 2009, Raj Kumar Hirani offered Amir's role in 3 Idiots to Shah Rukh Khan which King Khan eventually refused. Later in one of the 'Koffee with Karan' episodes Shah Rukh Khan called himself the 4th idiot for letting go of a film which became iconic in it's own capacity. 

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: Suhana Khan wishes father with heartfelt post [PICTURES]

    Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani were both ecstatic when they announced their collabortion for 'Dunki'.

    'Dunki' is releasing on 22nd December in theatres.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos vma

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married: Couple's first photo is out RBA

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married: Couple's first photo is out

    Aaradhya Bachchan praises mom Aishwarya Rai: Listen to her 1st public speech ever saying 'You're incredible' RBA

    Aaradhya Bachchan praises mom Aishwarya Rai: Listen to her 1st public speech ever saying 'You're incredible'

    Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: King Khan treats fans with 'Jawan' OTT release with humourous promo [WATCH] ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: King Khan treats fans with 'Jawan' OTT release with humourous promo [WATCH]

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan thanks fans with sincere twitter post; greets them outside Mannat ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan thanks fans with sincere twitter post; greets them outside Mannat

    Recent Stories

    Israel releases proof of Hamas stealing fuel from Gaza civilians and hospitals (LISTEN) snt

    Israel releases proof of Hamas stealing fuel from Gaza civilians and hospitals (LISTEN)

    Vatican City to Liechtenstein: 7 countries without airports ATG

    Vatican City to Liechtenstein: 7 countries without airports

    12-year-old Shanya Gill among Indian-origin prodigies who won big at top US STEM contest

    12-year-old Shanya Gill among Indian-origin prodigies who won big at top US STEM contest

    Drama over election verdict at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College rkn

    Drama over election verdict at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College

    Inside Photos Shilpa Shetty Mira Rajput Sonam Kapoor and more at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth RBA

    Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor and more at Anil Kapoor’s house for Karwa Chauth

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon