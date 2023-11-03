Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read

    'Dunki' Drop 1 released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. An event was organised and was attended by Shah Rukh Khan himself where he saw the drop with his fans. Drop 2 and 3 will be released soon

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

    Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 today and he is celebrating it King size. Right from meeting his fans at 12 am outside Mannat to releasing 'Jawan' on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan has been treating his fans big time on the occasion of his birthday. Not only that, even the 'Dunki' Drop 1 was released today. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Shah Rukh Khan has hosted a birthday bash for his fans today to celebrate the twin success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. After a break of 5 years from films, the success of 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' comes as a sweet nectar for his fans. Now, as we wait for Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan confirms the that 'Dunki Drop 2 and 3' will be released soon. 

    Shah Rukh Khan left for the event scheduled at Balgandharva Rang Mandir where he 'Dunki Drop 1' was screened specially for his fans. Shah Rukh Khan devoted the day to his fans. 

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals that they have been making 'Dunki' for the last 2.5 years and now that it's ready, they are ready to show a glimpse of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan said , 'Last do, dhai saal se hum log Dunki banaa rahe hai'. We are also cool now so we call it a ‘drop’. So, Dunki Drop 1 has arrived and we will keep sharing glimpses of the film.'

    He also revealed that in a Raj Kumar Hirani film there's no hero, the story is the hero. Though he went on to add that he is the lead actor who will be singing,dancing and romancing. He says the film is a 'mala' and he is the thread that binds everybody. He also added that he is excited to be romancing in a film after years.

    'Dunki' releases in theatres on the 22nd of December.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
