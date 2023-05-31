Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's crew sustains severe injuries in 'bus accident'; know details

Amid the ongoing shooting schedule of the much-awaited Pushpa 2, a saddening news piece is here. Allu Arjun's crew got severely injured in a road accident. Know details.

Pan-Indian South superstar Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become one of the most awaited movies. While fans are impatiently awaiting more updates related to the film, unfortunately, the crew and team of the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reportedly met with a road accident recently.

As reported by the leading Indian bollywood entertainment portal, the film crew was travelling in a bus when it clashed with another bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district at Telangana. Some team members were severely injured, while others only sustained minor injuries.

The injured team members got immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Also, more details about the unfortunate incident get awaited. It is important to note that makers have also not issued any statement regarding the mishap.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Last month, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2. In the intriguing poster look, he donned a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. This poster successfully added more buzz and hyped the fans' curiosity level for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

While the shooting of Pushpa 2 is happening swiftly, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film in an undisclosed but pivotal role. Reportedly, the makers are planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has got officially announced as of now.

Meanwhile, the final release date of Pushpa 2 is undisclosed on internet. It was claimed and said that the film would release and hit theatres in December 2023. However, a recent report by an entertainment portal has claimed that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024.

The entertainment portal claimed that the noted South director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the best cinematic experience for the audience. So, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

