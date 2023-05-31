Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the romantic-comedy Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The film has become one of the much-awaited Telugu romantic-comedy films whose first song Naa Roja Nuvve has struck a chord in music lovers' hearts with soothing vocals and endearing lyrics. The audiences and fans are definitely excited to see this fresh pairing on the screens.

The duo is currently in Turkey shooting for the film. Reports suggest that they have shot for a song sequence at various locations in the country. They are staying in Turkey for a month for the film’s shooting. In their time off from the film shoot, they have been exploring the city like tourists and having fun.

Samantha recently posted a compelling picture on her Instagram. The caption on the photo read, "Still dreaming!!." In the photo, Samantha looks mesmerizing in a bottle green gown with a long trail. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore oversized sunglasses to complete her look. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda shared a carousel of stunning pictures on his Instagram in which fans can see him exploring Turkey. In the photos, he is visiting famous food joints. He posted photographs of relishing tasty and lip-smacking local Turkish cuisine with the caption "Türkiye & Food." Check out his post here:

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, following their previous work together in the film Mahanati. Vijay gained accolades and recognition for his multi-layered performances in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last seen in the film Shaakuntalam, is also a part of the Indian instalment of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Kushi will release in theatres on September 1, 2023, in five languages which are Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, reaching a pan-Indian audience.

