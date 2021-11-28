  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Prateik Babbar: Do you know where actor got his mom Smita Patil's name inked?

    Prateik Babbar, son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late parallel cinema actress Smita Patil turned a year older. Prateik is known for his movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Ekk Deewana Tha to name a few.

    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    Prateik Babbar turns a year older today. The actor had created trends on social media because of his tattoo. The actor is the son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. He has got his mom's name inked on his chest or, if we say in his words on his heart. The actor had posted a clip of himself showing off his new tattoo that read, "Smita 1955 - (infinity symbol)." In the caption, he had written that he has inked his mom's name on his heart "t... smita #4ever, 1955 - (infinity symbol)." 

    Prateik's cousin and Bollywood actor Arya Babbar and his buddies had reacted to the post with red heart emojis. To talk about Pratik's mom Smita Patil she was known for her contribution to the cinemas back in the eighties. Born on October 17, 1955, she was married to Raj Babbar and passed away a few weeks after giving birth to Prateik. Post her death in 1986; Raj came back to his first wife Nadira Zaheer, with whom he has two kids Arya and Juhi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

    Talking about his tattoo, Prateik had told Times Of India that it was inked exactly where his mom is supposed to be on his heart. He had said that he wanted his mom's name tattooed and that he had been indecisive about it for years. He did it the moment he had felt right. He also said that 1955 showed the year when she was born and is with her till infinity. The actor had also got his wife Sanya Sagar's name tattooed on the same place where he had got his mom's name inked.

     

    To talk about the birthday boy, he has done movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ekk Deewana Tha, Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, Darbar and Mumbai Saga. He will next be seen in Brahmastra.

     

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
