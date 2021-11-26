Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra release date out? Read details inside

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles might be looking at a release, next year. Continue reading to know about the details.

Ayan Mukerji has finally wrapped up the shooting of ‘Brahmastra’ after nearly 200 days of shooting. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film finished its final shoot schedule in Mumbai, recently.

‘Brahmastra’ is an ambitious action-adventure project of Ayan Mukerji. The film will also feature Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy among others in pivotal roles. The film’s release was much awaited by the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The interest in the film has grown 10 folds since the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a relationship has been out, increasing curiosity among their fans to see their chemistry on a silver screen.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the team of ‘Brahmastra’, Karan Johar and Disney India have decided upon a release date of the film. The report quoted an industry source saying that the film is looking for a release next year on September 09. It said that the makers of the film went through several dates but zeroed down on September 09, since it collided with the Anant Chaturthi holiday. An official announcement regarding its release date, the report said, is expected in the next few weeks.

‘Brahmastra’ is an ambitious mythological superhero project of Ayan Mukerji. The film has seen several delays in the past, and its shooting was further delayed due to the pandemic also. However, this time there will be no delay in the film’s release, reportedly. The report further said that at present, the team is working on VFX. The film is one of the costliest films of the country and is expected to have a Pan-India release, that too in multiple languages. Clearly, the stakes for the film are too high.

Reports also suggest that the makers of the film are in plans of going big and releasing it in different parts of the world as well. Although there has been no official confirmation of the release dates by the team yet, we can only sit back and hope for it to release at the earliest.