    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey

    The 30-year-old actress has had a rather impressive journey through her career which has upped her grass ever since she made a debut in the television world. On her 30th birthday, let us take a look at a few things that have made her the actor, and more of a charming person, that she is today!

    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey - DRB
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
    Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee who is popularly known for playing vivid roles on Indian television is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian television industry. From redefining fashion to playing versatile roles on Indian television, the actress has become a household name for her significant repertoire in the past decade.

    From being a national level swimmer and then becoming an actor:
    It is a rather lesser-known fact that Pooja is a national-level swimmer. She represented the state in the national-level swimming tournaments. She swam the 5-kilometer sea race in the Arabian Sea and the 14-kilometer river race in the Hoogly River, back in the days. She then made her acting debut with 'Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum' and then there was no looking back.

    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey - DRB

    ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee pregnant, wants a daughter for this reason

    Straddling between Rhea and Nivedita to setting the benchmark as a versatile actress:
    Pooja has always been a multitasker, and we have seen that side of hers in her professional space as well. The actress was roped in to play Rhea Mehra at the time when she was already a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress who has had a wonderful repertoire in which she has never repeatedly played the same role over and over again is blessed with a variety of roles in her career spanning over 10 years!

    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey - DRB

    ALSO READ: Republic Day 2021: Pooja Banerjee to Adhvik Mahajan, TV stars shares their thoughts, celebrates patriotism

    Making 'bold' yet substantial statements :
    Pooja once said in an interview that "I am not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag" and this statement of hers created quite a stir on the internet. Pooja has always been the talk of the town for her bold yet substantial statements which makes her stand out from the crowd.

