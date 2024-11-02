Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Vice-Chancellor Neeraj Saxena quits Kaun Banega Crorepati midway despite a chance to win a crore. His reason moved Amitabh Bachchan and the audience. Find out why.

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati's 16th season premiered on August 12th with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. This season witnessed an unprecedented event, leaving the audience applauding and Amitabh Bachchan emotional. A contestant, with a chance to win a crore, quit the show midway. His reason touched everyone's hearts.

Neeraj Saxena, a Vice-Chancellor from West Bengal, answered all questions smoothly without using any lifelines, winning 3.20 lakhs. He shared his experience working with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and how Kalam's life inspired him to live selflessly and care for others.

After winning 3.20 lakhs, Neeraj requested to quit the show, surprising everyone. He explained that younger contestants were waiting for their turn, and he felt content with his winnings, wanting to give them a chance. The audience gave him a standing ovation.

Amitabh Bachchan was speechless, expressing that he had never witnessed such an act in KBC's history. Neeraj's gesture allowed an orphan girl to take the hot seat. She shared her story of being abandoned by her parents and raised in an orphanage, thanking Neeraj for the opportunity. The audience was moved to tears.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Who came out on top? NTI

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Who came out on top?

Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik's marriage talk [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik’s marriage talk

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy NTI

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo NTI

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

'Pani' director Joju George faces backlash for threatening critic over call, explains himself in video message dmn

'Pani' director Joju George faces backlash for threatening critic over call, explains himself in video message

Recent Stories

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system RTM

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here's everything you need to know RTM

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Nora Fatehi's STUNNING Diwali look: Glamorous saree steals hearts NTI

Nora Fatehi's STUNNING Diwali look: Glamorous saree steals hearts

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon