Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Vice-Chancellor Neeraj Saxena quits Kaun Banega Crorepati midway despite a chance to win a crore. His reason moved Amitabh Bachchan and the audience. Find out why.

Kaun Banega Crorepati's 16th season premiered on August 12th with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. This season witnessed an unprecedented event, leaving the audience applauding and Amitabh Bachchan emotional. A contestant, with a chance to win a crore, quit the show midway. His reason touched everyone's hearts.

Neeraj Saxena, a Vice-Chancellor from West Bengal, answered all questions smoothly without using any lifelines, winning 3.20 lakhs. He shared his experience working with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and how Kalam's life inspired him to live selflessly and care for others.

After winning 3.20 lakhs, Neeraj requested to quit the show, surprising everyone. He explained that younger contestants were waiting for their turn, and he felt content with his winnings, wanting to give them a chance. The audience gave him a standing ovation.

Amitabh Bachchan was speechless, expressing that he had never witnessed such an act in KBC's history. Neeraj's gesture allowed an orphan girl to take the hot seat. She shared her story of being abandoned by her parents and raised in an orphanage, thanking Neeraj for the opportunity. The audience was moved to tears.

