Actress claims living with Salman Khan in Galaxy Apartment for 3 years

Salman Khan's name has been linked with several women in Bollywood, including Aishwarya Rai, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and Katrina Kaif.
One of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriends made a shocking revelation in a recent interview. The actress claims she lived with Salman for 3 years during their relationship.
The actress in question is Somy Ali, who was Salman Khan's girlfriend from 1991 to 1999. They never married. She recently gave an interview to IANS.
Somy Ali said in the interview, "I lived with Salman Khan in the Galaxy Apartment for 3 years. Once, we received a threatening phone call on our bedroom landline."
According to Somy, "The person on the other end said to tell Salman that we will kidnap Somy Ali." Somy says that Salman was scared when she told him about this.
According to Somy, Salman somehow handled the situation. But when she asked him who had called, he told her to stay away from these matters.