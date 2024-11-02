IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India takes slender first innings lead; Ajaz Patel picks up five wickets

India started Day 2 at 86 for 4. However, the hosts managed to take first innings lead of 28 runs, thanks to Pant-Gill partnership. 

India managed a slender first-innings lead of just 28 runs against New Zealand in the third Test. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India were bowled out for 263 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 235. Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul was the key to dismantling the Indian batting lineup. Shubman Gill (90), Rishabh Pant (60), and Washington Sundar (38 not out) were the top scorers for India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul and Washington Sundar's four wickets had restricted the Kiwis. New Zealand started their second innings and lost Tom Latham (1). They are currently at 15 runs. Devon Conway (10) and Will Young (2) are at the crease. 

India began Day 2 at 86 for 4. The Pant-Gill partnership rescued India from a precarious position, adding 96 runs. Pant's aggressive batting, reminiscent of his one-day style, put the New Zealand bowlers on the back foot. However, Ish Sodhi's introduction proved decisive, trapping Pant LBW. Pant's innings of 59 balls included two sixes and eight fours. Ravindra Jadeja (14) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) who followed, disappointed. Shubman Gill departed after a well-made 90, becoming another victim of Ajaz Patel. His innings comprised one six and seven fours. Sundar, along with Ashwin (6) and Akash Deep (0), then fought to take the score past 250. 

India's start wasn't ideal. Rohit Sharma (18) once again disappointed, falling with the score at just 25. He edged a Matt Henry delivery to Tom Latham at slip. Gill, joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), then steadied the innings, adding 53 runs. However, Ajaz Patel provided the breakthrough, dismissing Jaiswal. Nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) was trapped LBW first ball upon arrival and also wasted a review. Virat Kohli (4), who came in next, was run out attempting a risky single, falling to a direct hit from Henry in the final over of Day 1. 

Earlier, on  Day 1, the Kiwi batsmen struggled. Daryl Mitchell (82) and Will Young (71) were the top scorers for New Zealand, guiding them to a respectable total. India made only one change to their playing XI from the Pune Test, bringing in pacer Mohammed Siraj for Bumrah. New Zealand made two changes. Mitchell Santner, the hero of the Pune Test, missed out due to injury, with Ish Sodhi taking his place. Matt Henry, the star of the first Test, replaced Tim Southee in the Kiwi playing XI.

