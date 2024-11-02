Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik’s marriage talk

 In Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik claims Kanwar Dhillon is ready to marry her, but he denies it. Salman Khan highlights their drama, leaving fans curious about their relationship’s future.
 

Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan highlights Kanwar Dhillon's stance on Alice Kaushik's marriage talk [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Each episode of Bigg Boss 18 brings its own set of surprises, and the latest drama centers around Alice Kaushik and her boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon. Recently, Alice revealed that Kanwar was ready to marry her, stirring up excitement among fans. However, Kanwar had a different take, stating he had no immediate plans for marriage, adding to the tension in the house.

Kanwar Clarifies His Stance
Alice shared her feelings about her relationship with Kanwar in front of their housemates, claiming that Kanwar had approached her with marriage in mind. But when questions arose about their future, Kanwar expressed that he wasn’t looking to get married anytime soon. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan highlighted this issue, which moved Alice to tears.

After the episode aired, many viewers sympathized with Alice, prompting Kanwar to step forward for clarity. He explained that his words were misinterpreted, suggesting that the Bigg Boss producers had manipulated the situation for drama. Kanwar emphasized that he would never disrespect Alice and felt she had shared too much in the heat of the moment, leading to unnecessary questions about their relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Kanwar’s Family Reacts
Kanwar also mentioned that his family was shocked by the rumors surrounding his supposed marriage proposal. This highlights how personal speculation can significantly affect not only the individuals involved but also their loved ones. He clarified that an earlier performance on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar was mistakenly seen as a proposal, further complicating the situation.

Despite the confusion, Kanwar expressed that he genuinely cares for Alice and sees her as someone he could marry in the future, but for now, marriage is not on the horizon. As the drama unfolds, fans are left wondering what will happen next in their relationship.

