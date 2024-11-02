Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Who came out on top?

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed at the box office this Diwali! Find out which film emerged victorious and their respective earnings.

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' both had a thunderous start at the box office. However, in this clash on November 1st, 'Singham Again' outperformed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Thanks to these two films, this Diwali has brought in over 80 crores at the box office. Let's tell you about the first-day earnings of both films.

'Singham Again' First Day Collection

Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' collected approximately 43.50 crore rupees in India on its first day. Bollywood Hungama claimed this in their report. It also stated that this is not only Rohit Shetty's but also Ajay Devgn's career-best opening film. The film's word-of-mouth publicity is tremendous. Seeing this, it is believed that the film's collection can go around 130 crores over the weekend.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' First Day Collection

According to the same report, Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' earned around 35 crores in India on its first day. This makes it not only Kartik's biggest opener so far but also more than double the earnings of his previous biggest opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earned 14.11 crore rupees on its first day. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's weekend collection could reach around 100 crores.

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' become the second and third biggest Bollywood openers of the year

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have become the second and third biggest Bollywood openers of the year, respectively. 'Stree 2' holds the top spot on this list with an opening of 55.40 crores. 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' (Hindi version) are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with first-day earnings of 24.60 crores and 22.50 crores.

