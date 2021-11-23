  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor

    South actor Naga Chaitanya turns a year older. He is known for his movies like  Premam and Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo. As the actor turns a year older, looking back at some unknown facts related to the birthday boy. 

    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 6:21 AM IST
    South actor Naga Chaitanya comes from a good cine famiily. He had received his first movie on a silver plate. However, it is a known fact that just coming from a family background is not enough. It also takes hard work and talent to survive in the entertainment industry. The actor was seen in 12 movies since 2009, and most of them have been box office hits. His last two films were Premam and Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo. Premam was the remake of the Malayalam movie that had the same name. Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo was very well received by his fans.

    Today the 30-year-old actor has more reasons to celebrate. As he turned a year older, here is looking at a few must-know facts of the actor. Nagarjuna had once said that among his two sons, he is more close to Chaitanya. In a media statement, Nagarjuna had once said that Chaitanya was more like his friend. He knows to balance himself emotionally, and sometimes Nagarjuna takes advice from him. 

    Rana Daggubati has been Chaitanya's close cousin. Both share a great bond and have been good friends since childhood. The Baahubali actor remembers his cousin as a sweet kid who adored everyone.

    Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been in a relationship since 2009. Both had provided great moral support to one another, but they have headed for separation. It was on October 2 when the ex-couple decided to announce their separation ahead of their wedding anniversary. The couple was married for four years.

    Chaitanya had worked with  Gautham Vasudev Menon in two movies, and his latest hit film wasSahasam Swasaga Saagipo. The Tamil version of the movie was called  Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and had Simbu in the stellar cast.  Reportedly, Gautham would prefer doing scenes with Simbu as he was a Tamil director to understand the character and deliver the movie in Telugu. Simbu had the habit of arriving late on the movie sets, so he had created a bottom line on what to expect from a Telugu star. Reportedly, Chaitanya would come early for the shooting.

    Naga Chaitanya was born to  Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna was married to the daughter of a famous film producer  Dr D Ramanaidu and sister of actor Venkatesh. However, they had headed for separation to be with Amala, who was his co-star from Shiva. They had a son named Akhil. 

