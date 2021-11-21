After splitting from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya shares this on his Instagram

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya who was not so active on social media has now shared his first Instagram post after his separation from his wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the other hand, Samantha is very active on social media sharing her daily updates featuring her fitness videos and cute pet pictures. Last night, Naga showed that he is reading Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights, the book released last year.

Naga said, “A love letter to life… thank you, Matthew McConaughey, for sharing your journey... this read is a green light for me… respect sir!” He posted the picture of the book’s cover in his post. Soon his fans started to comment on his post like “More strength and more happiness,” while the other said, “We love you so much.” On November 23, Naga, who will celebrate his 35th birthday, also received many birthday wishes in advance.

Naga Chaitanya's last film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was a hit, film critics and fans loved it. He is all set for his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on April 14, 2022.

Last month, Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce in similar statements on October 2. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were called one of the most loved couple and best-looking duo in the south film industry.

Now, it seems the Family Man 2 actress has moved on from her past relationship and spending time doing what she loves the most, travelling and spending time with her friends. If you follow her Instagram page, you will see how cheerful and strong she is.



