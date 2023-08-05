Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

    The phenomenal success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) has cemented Kajol's place in Indian cinema history. She had the option of retiring at the time, but she opted not to take a break from acting and continued to excel in parts over the years. We've compiled a list of Kajol's films over the years in honour of her birthday.

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Let's look at a list of top 6 films that you must watch if you ae a Kajol fan. Well, watch them even if you are not a fan because they are simply marvellous.

    Film: Baazigar
    Film-maker: Abbas-Mustan
    Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty
    Ajay Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan) is a little child who seeks retribution for the death of his father brought on by the deeds of his dependable boss Madan Chopra (Dalip Tahil). Chopra has two daughters: Priya (Kajol) is the younger, and Seema (Shilpa Shetty) is the older.

    Film: Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (1995)
    Film-maker: Aditya Chopra
    Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher
    Without a doubt, this is India's biggest romantic success. If they had retired after this, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would still be regarded as superstars. It included elements from road-trip films, boy-girl meet-cute romances, Indian ideals, and a dash of patriotism

    Film: Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)
    Film-maker: Anees Bazmee
    Cast:  Ajay Devgn. Kajol
    Ajay and Kajol played the real-life sweethearts in an unauthorised adaptation of the popular Hollywood film French Kiss with Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline.

    Film:  Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
    Film-maker:  Karan Johar
    Cast:  Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
    With this movie, Karan Johar made a major entry into the movie industry, complete with designer clothing, hip college students, and a love triangle. Tina (Rani), Anjali (Kajol), and Rahul (SRK) are classmates in college.

    Film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
    Film-maker: Karan Johar
    Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor
    The film, which starred the crème de la crème of Bollywood actors, was Karan Johar's interpretation of the Ramayana, starring Kajol as Rahul Raichand's wife.

    Film: My Name Is Khan (2010)
    Film-maker: Karan Johar 
    Cast:     Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
    Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a Muslim actor with Asperger's condition who was falsely suspected of being a terrorist owing to external factors. In the wake of 9/11, the film My Name Is Khan struck a chord.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date ADC

    'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know ADC

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO) RBA

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag Kashyap's daughter shares some romantic photos RBA

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag's daughter shares some romantic photos

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice vma

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice

    Recent Stories

    Do you know these 6 long-term effects of Long-covid? LMA

    Do you know these 6 long-term effects of Long-covid?

    Friendship Day 2023: The 6 Indispensable Friends You Need in Your Life MSW EAI

    Friendship Day 2023: The 6 Indispensable Friends You Need in Your Life

    Daily Horoscope for August 5 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2023: Be cautious Aquarius, good day for Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date ADC

    'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon