    Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood superstar's new intense look for Vikram Vedha is indeed mesmerising

    Bollywood film Vikram Vedha's first look is out on Hrithik Roshan's 48th birthday. The actor looks intense in mustache  and beard; take a look
     

    Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan his Vikram Vedha's look is indeed mesmerising RCB
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Today, January 10th, is Hrithik Roshan’s 48th birthday, so his fans and followers' wishes are pouring in from all the corners on social media. Also, today, the makers of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha have released the first look on social media. Hrithik Roshan, also called the Greek God of Bollywood, looked so intense and rugged in his full-grown beard and moustache in the poster as Vedha.

    Hrithik is seen in sunglasses with messy hair and blood smeared on his face donning a black chain around his neck. He is seen wearing a black V neck kurta shirt with an elaborate design in white colour. Sharing this picture, Hrithik wrote both in Devnagri and English “वेधा. VEDHA.” 

    Talking about, Vikram Vedha, besides Hrithik the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is a remake of the Kollywood hit 'Vikram Vedha', directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, released in 2017. The Tamil film featured stars like Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi adaption.

    Also Read: From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood

    Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the tale of a rigid police officer who sets out to track and kill an equally stern gangster. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment produce the film associated with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

    Besides that, ahead of Hrithik's birthday, the actor welcomes a cute pet dog named Mowgli. The actor shared a glimpse of his new pet dog, an indie-stray on his social media handles. In the video, we can see Mowgli jumping and playing around happily.

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan welcomes another baby on his 48th birthday; read on
     

