Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How will temperature be during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Winter is bidding farewell in mid-January. It's almost as if winter is no longer present in South Bengal. Winter is departing before Saraswati Puja. The Alipore Meteorological Department has announced that temperatures will rise again across the state starting today

There's no trace of cold this Saraswati Puja. The heat graph will rise from Wednesday. Although the temperature was 14 degrees on Tuesday, the heat increased as the day progressed. And today the temperature will be 3 to 4 degrees higher

Today, Wednesday, the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum 27 degrees Celsius

There is no chance of rain in South Bengal at present. The weather will remain dry till February 3. Dense fog will prevail in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur on Wednesday

Light fog will prevail in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. There is a possibility of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal

