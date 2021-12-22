From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood

Bollywood heroes and fitness go hand in hand, and whenever we talk about fitness Bollywood is something that we all look up to as all the hero heroines all over these years have inspired all the youngsters to maintain their physiques.

Image: PR agency, John Abraham/Instagram

Fitness and bodybuilding nowadays are a mix of fun, discipline, and passion as every bit of hard work that goes into building and maintaining his well-sculpted physique is driven by purpose and not fake supplements and steroids. Listing down all the Bollywood heroes who have been giving us a reason to hit the gym right away.

Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest actors that Bollywood boasts of. His chiselled body is a result of the hard work that the actor goes through every single day.

Shahid Kapoor’s body can make many hearts skip a beat. The actor has often put-up posts on social media of his workout sessions.

Hrithik Roshan’s name cannot be skipped when talking of fitness and physique. Just as he is known for his looks, Hrithik has a huge fan following for his body as well. The actor has left several fitness goals, especially for the young actors.

John Abraham is another Bollywood actor whose physique has always been on point. When it comes to his fitness, John has never taken it lightly and it is quite evident through the body he often shows off.

Ayushmann Khurrana has undergone some major transformation for his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushman, with the intense workout that he has done, has become one of the favourite actors of the industry while speaking of fitness.

Abhishek Bajaj is the new guy on the list. The actor has played a fitness junkie in his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and well we can totally see that. Like his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek too underwent an intensive physical transformation for his character.