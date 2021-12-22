  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood heroes and fitness go hand in hand, and whenever we talk about fitness Bollywood is something that we all look up to as all the hero heroines all over these years have inspired all the youngsters to maintain their physiques.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Image: PR agency, John Abraham/Instagram

    Fitness and bodybuilding nowadays are a mix of fun, discipline, and passion as every bit of hard work that goes into building and maintaining his well-sculpted physique is driven by purpose and not fake supplements and steroids. Listing down all the Bollywood heroes who have been giving us a reason to hit the gym right away.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest actors that Bollywood boasts of. His chiselled body is a result of the hard work that the actor goes through every single day.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Shahid Kapoor’s body can make many hearts skip a beat. The actor has often put-up posts on social media of his workout sessions.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Hrithik Roshan’s name cannot be skipped when talking of fitness and physique. Just as he is known for his looks, Hrithik has a huge fan following for his body as well. The actor has left several fitness goals, especially for the young actors.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    John Abraham is another Bollywood actor whose physique has always been on point. When it comes to his fitness, John has never taken it lightly and it is quite evident through the body he often shows off.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Ayushmann Khurrana has undergone some major transformation for his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushman, with the intense workout that he has done, has become one of the favourite actors of the industry while speaking of fitness.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Abhishek Bajaj is the new guy on the list. The actor has played a fitness junkie in his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and well we can totally see that. Like his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek too underwent an intensive physical transformation for his character.

    From Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, here's a list of the fittest actors of Bollywood drb

    Tiger Shroff and physique go hand in hand. He joins the league of actors who have been all about their fitness. The actor does not just boast of a toned, rightly cut body but also of strength and flexibility.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This is how Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas find out about their big tradition here DRB

    This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault drb

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    Here how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap RCB

    Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

    Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar story to make it to the OTT Read details drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: From Tim Paine's resignation to Cristiano Messi-Lionel Ronaldo transfer - The shocking moments in sports-ayh

    Round-up 2021: From Tim Paine's resignation to Messi-Ronaldo transfer - The shocking moments in sports

    Have you been forgetting things lately? Doctors suggest Covid-19 could be a possible reason drb

    Have you been forgetting things lately? Doctors suggest Covid-19 could be a possible reason

    This is how Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas find out about their big tradition here DRB

    This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault drb

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon