GOOD news! Applicants to receive Rs. 1000 more along with Lakshmi Bhandar allowance; Check NOW

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced great news for the women of the state. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an additional ₹1,000 to women. Let's find out the name of this special scheme

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 8:29 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 8:29 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee delivers fantastic news, bringing smiles to the faces of the state's women. What exactly did Mamata Banerjee announce? She informed the state about a new project

article_image2

It has been learned that in addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an additional ₹1,000 to the women of the state

article_image3

Mamata Banerjee stated that until now, ₹1,000 per month was given to general category women and ₹1,200 per month to reserved category women through the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

article_image4

However, now, in addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will provide an additional ₹1,000 to the women of the state

article_image5

Let's find out the name of this special scheme launched by the state government. How to apply for this scheme? What is the application deadline? When will the funds be disbursed

article_image6

Mamata Banerjee's new project aims to improve the livelihood of senior citizens in the state. The West Bengal government has launched a special scheme called the Old Age Pension Scheme for senior citizens aged 60 and above

article_image7

Under this scheme, senior citizens aged 60 and above in our state receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000. Senior citizens covered under this scheme receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000, directly deposited into their bank accounts by the state government.

article_image8

Eligibility Criteria for the Old Age Pension Scheme:

Applicant must be a permanent resident of West Bengal.

Applicant must be at least 60 years old.

Applicant must have Aadhaar Card or Voter ID as proof of identity.

Applicant must have an active KYC-updated bank account.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Leaked UK Home Office report flags Hindu nationalism and pro-Khalistan extremist as rising threats in Britain snt

Leaked UK Home Office report flags Hindu nationalism and pro-Khalistan extremist as rising threats in Britain

ISRO's 100th launch successful, GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 satellite Into planned orbit dmn

ISRO's 100th launch successful, GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 satellite into planned orbit (WATCH)

Stampede breaks out during Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, at least 10 feared dead dmn

Stampede breaks out during Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, at least 10 feared dead (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

'UCC will strengthen democracy', says PM Modi, day after Uttarakhand implementation vkp

'UCC will strengthen democracy', says PM Modi, day after Uttarakhand implementation

Recent Stories

Trump administration freezes $50 million for "condoms" in Gaza, Musk questions use of taxpayer money dmn

Trump administration freezes $50 million for "condoms" in Gaza, Musk questions use of taxpayer money

Budget 2025: Gold price to RISE post Budget? Check impact analysis HERE ATG

Budget 2025: Gold price to RISE post Budget? Check impact analysis HERE

"We will do so": Elon Musk says Trump asked SpaceX to bring stranded Sunita Williams back home from ISS dmn

"We will do so": Elon Musk says Trump asked SpaceX to bring 'stranded' Sunita Williams back home from ISS

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How will temperature be during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How will temperature be during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Box Office records 10 of star kids ATG

Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Box Office records 10 of star kids

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon