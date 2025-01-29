GOOD news! Applicants to receive Rs. 1000 more along with Lakshmi Bhandar allowance; Check NOW

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced great news for the women of the state. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an additional ₹1,000 to women. Let's find out the name of this special scheme

Mamata Banerjee delivers fantastic news, bringing smiles to the faces of the state's women. What exactly did Mamata Banerjee announce? She informed the state about a new project

It has been learned that in addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an additional ₹1,000 to the women of the state

Mamata Banerjee stated that until now, ₹1,000 per month was given to general category women and ₹1,200 per month to reserved category women through the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

However, now, in addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will provide an additional ₹1,000 to the women of the state

Let's find out the name of this special scheme launched by the state government. How to apply for this scheme? What is the application deadline? When will the funds be disbursed

Mamata Banerjee's new project aims to improve the livelihood of senior citizens in the state. The West Bengal government has launched a special scheme called the Old Age Pension Scheme for senior citizens aged 60 and above

Under this scheme, senior citizens aged 60 and above in our state receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000. Senior citizens covered under this scheme receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000, directly deposited into their bank accounts by the state government.

Eligibility Criteria for the Old Age Pension Scheme: Applicant must be a permanent resident of West Bengal. Applicant must be at least 60 years old. Applicant must have Aadhaar Card or Voter ID as proof of identity. Applicant must have an active KYC-updated bank account.

