Budget 2025: Gold price to RISE post Budget? Check impact analysis HERE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1st. Gold prices are already rising, leading to speculation about their trajectory post-budget

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

Budget Presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1st.

article_image2

Gold Price

Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. However, the price remains high for the average consumer. The price of gold in Kolkata is currently ₹80,000 per 10 grams

article_image3

Post-Budget Gold Price

Speculation is rife about whether gold prices will rise or fall after the budget. The World Gold Council fears that gold prices may rise further after the budget

article_image4

World Gold Council

The World Gold Council fears that gold prices may rise further after the budget. The World Gold Council fears a negative impact if import duties are increased in the upcoming budget. Import duty on gold was previously 15% but was reduced to 6%

article_image5

Gold Price Increase

The government reduced import duties to stabilize gold prices and ensure sufficient supply. This led to increased gold consumption and concerns about a widening trade deficit

article_image6

Potential Duty Increase

There is speculation that the government may increase the duty on gold, which could further increase prices

article_image7

India's Gold Consumption

India is the second-largest consumer of gold globally, requiring imports to meet demand. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of the World Gold Council, requested the government not to increase the duty on gold, citing potential market impact

