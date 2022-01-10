  • Facebook
    Hrithik Roshan welcomes another baby on his 48th birthday; read on

    Hrithik Roshan adopted an indie-stray named Mowgli on his birthday. What a cute way to celebrate his 48th birthday

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
    Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan welcomed a cute four-legged baby on his 48th birthday. The actor shared a glimpse of his new pet dog, an indie-stray named Mowgli, on his social media handles.

    In the video, we can see Mowgli jumping and playing around cheerfully. Posting this video, Hrithik wrote, “Hello world - its me Mowgli!! At least that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me. #adopted #indiepup #indianindies #dogsofinstagram #arenticute."

    This move of adopting a stray dog is just a sweet model by the actor and sharing it with his fans and followers. This is not the first time he did some meritorious deed; many a time; he shares endearing moments from his life with his fans.

    In the comments section, Hrithik's fans and many celebrities were quick to shower love to Mowgli and Hrithik. Hrithik has become one of the most well-known and influential figures on social media through the years. The actor has entertained us with an abundance of witty posts on social media. Hrithik has also used it to make a difference, bring about change and support talent on numerous events.

    Earlier, Hrithik also used his social media to mobilize a great deal of social good, including raising funds for Jay Shetty’s initiative Help India Breathe. A few weeks ago, he also supported the transgender community and boosted the confidence of Indian participants Paralympics, apart from promoting local talents. 
     

